Your Daily Horoscope: December 21, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

If you want to heal this emotional pain once and for all, then you’ll have to face it head-on. How do you expect to see the problem for what it really is if you continue to push it to your peripheral view? This will be a painful process. But it’ll be worth it in the end, Aries.

Unfortunately, some people will try to offload their shame and guilt onto you because the burden is too great to bear alone. The stars urge you to resist their efforts. There is a big difference between lending someone a helping hand and letting them take you down in the process.

We can’t control what’s already happened, Gemini. We can only look ahead. So what if you made a mistake this time around? The universe has no shortage of other opportunities for us to practice the lessons we learned in the past in the present. Use this to your advantage.

The longer you ignore these feelings, the worse they will begin to rot. As unpleasant as having these difficult conversations with your loved ones might feel, is brewing in silent resentment really that much better? If it’s going to hurt either way, you might as well be productive.

You might be surprised at how many personal slights we experience are simply byproducts of poor communication or assumptions. Rather than taking up arms at the smallest transgression, try approaching the problem curiously. Others’ actions are reflections of them, not you.

Overstepping boundaries requires consequences, Virgo. Don’t expect to cross others’ and have them forgive you instantly. And conversely, you shouldn’t be so quick to loosen your morals just to save someone else’s feelings. Boundaries don’t have to be convenient.

It’s time to put your creative thinking skills to the test, Libra. The situation in front of you is not a common one. So, why are you looking for a common solution? The stars urge you to think outside the box on this one. Indeed, the answers you seek don’t reside in your comfort zone.

Vulnerability isn’t a one-way endeavor, Scorpio. Learning to give yourself the space to breathe and open up emotionally is just as important as offering that opportunity to others. If you keep berating yourself every time you try, you can guarantee that your progress won’t improve.

Your problem-solving skills are admirable, but be careful not to get too cocky, Sag. No one gets it right all of the time. Enjoy this success while it’s here, but maintain your humility while doing so. This will make it much easier to navigate the waters when they inevitably turn choppy again.

As tempting as it might be to fall into the trap of self-pity when things go awry, the stars urge you to take a different approach. There are far more productive ways to handle life’s mix-ups than stomping your feet and demanding better. What’s done is done. Now, what can you do with it?

Not everything that glitters is gold, Aquarius. Be wary of falling victim to the shininess of new relationships, endeavors, and goals. Will you still feel as passionately about these things when the novelty wears off? If not, then it’s time to consider whether they’re worth pursuing at all.

You tend to be idealistic and look for the best in people, and while this is certainly a sweet trait to have, it can also put you at risk of being manipulated or misled. Navigate your relationships as they present themselves to you — not the wistful way you imagine them in your head.