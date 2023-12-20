Your Daily Horoscope: December 20, 2023

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Be careful not to let your assumptions paint you into a corner, Aries. No matter how sure we are of something, the universe inevitably finds a way to tweak the result slightly from what we expected. Thus, it’s imperative that you keep an open mind and be open to surprises.

Don’t underestimate your ability to get in your own way, Taurus. While your stubborn nature can be helpful when it comes to remaining diligent and loyal, it can also leave you stagnating in your comfort zone. Give yourself a bit more breathing room to try something new. You might like it.

Navigating uncharted territory will always feel a little unsettling, Gemini. If you continue to wait for a time when it doesn’t, then you’ll end up waiting around forever. The butterflies in your stomach aren’t necessarily a sign that you’re headed down the wrong path.

How we treat ourselves often spills over to how we treat those around us. Practicing better patience with yourself can teach you to extend the same grace to others — same with compassion, creativity, and thoughtfulness. Treat others like you want to be treated, Cancer.

As nice as it would be to have complete control over every situation in our lives, surely you understand that’s an impossible feat. You’d be better off learning how to handle what life throws at you than exhausting yourself trying to dodge every curveball. Learn to catch, not deflect.

No one can understand the inner workings of your mind like you can, Virgo. Don’t listen to those who claim to know what you really want or need. Trust your instincts. If something feels off or lacking to you, then it’s worth taking a second look at how you can fix it.

Why are you consistently exempt from your people-pleasing endeavors? You’re just as worthy of the time, devotion, and care you so willingly offer to others. The stars urge you to practice greater self-compassion. You can’t help others if you burn yourself out completely, Libra.

Even the smallest meaningful habits build up over time, Scorpio. Stop waiting around for some grandiose gesture to redirect you on a different course, and start taking those steps yourself. It might not feel like you’re making progress in the moment, but rest assured that you are.

The stars are lining in your favor, Sag. You have the skills, strength, and mental fortitude to handle this obstacle. All you have to do is act. Rely on your past experiences to guide the way. Indeed, nothing in life is ever that novel. You’ve done this before, and you can do it again.

Practicing self-care requires just that — practice. While the occasional face mask or binge-watch day is nice, it won’t create the lasting change that you seek. If you want these habits to stick, then you’ll have to allot time out of your daily schedule to make it happen.

While it’s true that some rules are worth breaking, it’s also true that some are worth keeping around. Consider whether your bucking against authority is due to an actual fault in the proposed guidelines or a misdirected tantrum from your ego. Only you can solve the latter.

Wallowing in your emotions might feel like a lot of work, but it won’t actually solve anything, Pisces. The stars urge you to act on these feelings before they become yet another problem you’ve swept under the rug. You’re running out of room to hide. It’s time to face the music.