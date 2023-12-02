Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: December 2, 2023

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

By M. Davis-McAfee
December 2, 2023 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Knowing when to hold back is just as important as knowing when to push forward. Even the strongest of gut feelings might not be the correct option in the end. Afford yourself an extra moment or two to consider your next steps. Hastiness is a breeding ground for mistakes.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Too much of anything can start to turn sour, Taurus. Enjoy these carefree feelings while they’re here, but don’t forget that keeping them there requires a bit of effort on your part. Don’t let the freedom of achieving your goals cause you to forget how hard you worked to do it.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Some lessons we learn in life will be more difficult to accept than others. There is nothing inherently wrong with you because you’re struggling to acclimate to this new reality. Give yourself the same grace you so eagerly extend to others, Gemini. You need it, too.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Just because a relationship is toxic doesn’t make it any easier to let go. But that mustn’t stop you from trying anyway. Keep your eyes focused on the brighter road ahead. While it might not feel like it now, your future self will be grateful you took this critical first step.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Be careful of clinging too tightly to your pride as a defense mechanism. It might feel safe from within the confines of your emotional walls, but your protection will inevitably become a weapon to disaffect others. If you feel alone now, just imagine how it’ll feel if all your bridges burn.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

The stars are lining in your favor, Virgo. You’re headed down the right direction, but it’s up to you to ensure it stays that way. Rid yourself of unnecessary distractions and rely on your community to embolden you during periods of self-doubt. Don’t sabotage your progress by looking back.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

When we advocate for ourselves, the sad truth of who had (and didn’t have) our best interests in mind often comes to light. Allow yourself to grieve the relationships you might lose in this period of personal growth. But take solace in the fact that this transition will be well worth the strife.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Growing more vulnerable within your personal relationships can be uncomfortable at first. However, this isn’t a sign that you’re doing the wrong thing. On the contrary, these butterflies are a good thing — it means there’s still a small part of you ready (and excited) to finally open up.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

When facets of our lives reveal themselves to be untrustworthy or detrimental, they don’t always do so in a black-and-white, easy-to-sort kind of way. These periods of flux are often more nuanced and subtle. Remember that even small injustices or incursions start to add up, Sag.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Boundaries can often feel like we’re pushing loved ones away, but in reality, you’re doing the opposite. By protecting space for yourself, you can better assist and support others in the future. You can’t help them or yourself if you overwork to the point of exhaustion.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Change always seems scarier when it’s up close and personal. In actuality, you’ve experienced transitions like these — and ones far greater — before, and you’ve made it to the other side. Don’t let the proximity of the predicament hide its true identity. You’ve got this, Aquarius.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Misleading yourself into thinking that standing up for yourself is unfair is actually only unfair to you, Pisces. Why should everyone else get the benefit of self-advocacy but you? The right people will appreciate and honor your boundaries the same way you do theirs.