Your Daily Horoscope: December 2, 2022

On Friday, December 2nd, a waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with Neptune retrograde, followed closely by Jupiter. This takes place on the line between the 6th House of Health and the 7th House of Relationships. Meanwhile, Ceres opposes the celestial mash-up from the 12th House of Self-Undoing. The way we treat ourselves and others will be particularly crucial during this time.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

The stars urge you to shift your perspective on these failures a bit. They aren’t the pits of quicksand you think they are. On the contrary, you’re checking off all the ways that don’t work so you can find the ones that do.

Lean on the constants in your life while you traverse this new territory, Taurus. Too much unfamiliarity is likely to deter your progress. Be patient with yourself, and remember you don’t need to be in your comfort zone to be safe.

Despite your usual social tendencies, you’ve been struggling to come up with the right words. Try not to be so hard on yourself, Gemini. No one is perfect, and this brain fog is only temporary. Stay the course in the meantime.

What you might have needed three years ago won’t necessarily be the same thing you need today. The stars urge you to take some time to reassess your inner voice. Focus on what it’s trying to tell you in the present moment.

There’s a significant difference between blazing trails and burning bridges. Don’t let your higher status allow you to forget what it was like to get the fuzzy end of the lollipop, Leo. Remember to add compassion with your charisma.

Emotions can get messy and confusing, two characteristics you don’t particularly enjoy. But what if you shifted your perspective to be more pragmatic? Pretend like you’re giving advice to a friend, then follow it yourself.

Be careful not to throw all your money at a problem before assessing whether it’s worth fixing. In the end, the only difference will be that you have all the same hindsight—and none of the resources.

Don’t underestimate the power of that small, internal voice in the back of your head, Scorpio. Indeed, its repeated messages can erode our self-worth over time. Be sure that it’s saying something worth listening to.

Everyone has the ability to learn from somebody else, Sag. Evolution is a natural part of life. Be wary of falling into dogmatic ways of thinking that try to convince you otherwise, and keep an open mind.

You’ve become so used to doing everything yourself that accepting help from others seems foreign and wrong. But if others can willingly accept help from you, it stands to reason that you could try doing the same.

The universe will always produce a million reasons why not to do something. It’s your spirit’s job to keep looking for reasons to try anyway. Be careful not to let the humdrum of daily life dilute your sparkle, Aquarius.

The cosmos urge you to pay attention to your emotions today. These feelings can lead you in the right direction, but only if you’re listening to them. Avoid any unnecessary distractions. You’ve got this, Pisces.

