Your Daily Horoscope: December 19, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Monday, December 19th.

By Madame Miranda
December 19, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CST
Daily horoscope 12/19
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Monday, December 19th, a waning crescent Moon conjoined with Haumea on the line between the 1st House of Self and 2nd House of Security under Libra and Scorpio, respectively. As the shrinking Moon encourages us to let go of what is no longer serving us, Haumea pushes us to trust our instinct—they’re stronger than we often give them credit for. 

What might this intuition reveal for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Certain environments promote rest, and others promote productivity. When your body and mind are calling you to recharge, it’s vital to switch settings accordingly. Otherwise, you’re just torturing yourself with temptation. Take some time away from work, Aries.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

When you start to become stuck in your past, you’re liable to start reacting to things that aren’t really happening. Be careful not to let your fears project themselves onto the present. Work on staying in the moment.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

If nothing seems to be going right, then why not try going left? As disappointing as these setbacks might be, it presents an invaluable opportunity to absorb new ideas, perspectives, and techniques. There is a way to use this to your advantage.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Every single external experience stems from your internal state of being. Thus, it’s critical that you find time to maintain (or improve, if necessary) your mental and emotional wellness. Don’t underestimate the importance of this exercise.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

No one is expecting you to forgo your needs and dreams, so why are you volunteering to do so? Be careful not to let your pride convince you to try showing off. There’s no point in martyring yourself for show, Leo.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

While you might think self-sacrifice is required to achieve your goals, there’s a good chance it’s having the opposite effect. You must tend to your needs in order to tend to others, plain and simple. There’s no changing this fact, Virgo.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You know what you like and don’t like better than anyone, Libra. Don’t let others convince you that they are more acquainted with who you are as a person than you. Stand firm in your values and beliefs.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Despite your keen ability to read others, you struggle to reach these same conclusions about yourself. Indeed, it can be nearly impossible to see the forest through the trees. Try viewing this situation objectively instead of subjectively.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Wrapping your identity up into productivity and output is a recipe for disappointment. You aren’t a robot, Sag. Stop treating yourself like you are one and then shaming yourself when you don’t live up to the expectations.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

There is no limit to the things that your loved ones can teach you, Cap. But you have to pay attention to the lessons being offered. Don’t be so quick to write off others’ opinions as less accurate than yours.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

The stars are lining up in your favor, Aquarius. Keep your mind, heart, and eyes open for what’s to come. Entertain new ideas even if they wouldn’t be your first pick. You might be surprised by what you find.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You are an incredibly sensitive person, which means even minor conflict can completely derail your day. That’s why it’s so important to face these issues head-on to resolve them quickly as opposed to pretending to ignore them. 

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

