Your Daily Horoscope: December 15, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Thursday, December 15th, a last-quarter Moon flies in a harmonious trine with Venus and Mercury, suggesting an emotional boost in areas of love and communication. In contrast, a tense square between the Sun and Ceres indicates our egos might struggle to admit what we need right now. Today, the stars urge us to choose radical honesty and vulnerability.

What might that look like for your sign?

You’ve always equated anything less than hyper-productivity with laziness, but the stars encourage you to reconsider. There’s nothing indulgent about taking things slow. On the contrary, we need to do just that in order to function properly.

The choice of which areas of your life to prune is not as difficult as you think, Taurus. You likely already know the answer—and, indeed, have known it for a while—but you’re unhappy with what it is. There’s a notable difference between the two.

An expertise in navigating tricky social situations is necessary to get through this communicative impasse, and luckily, you have just that. Lean on your abilities to empathize and connect. They’re stronger than you give them credit for, Gemini.

As tempting as it might be to torture yourself by wallowing in the same negative emotions, certainly, you understand how unproductive it is to do so. The sooner you release these undue burdens from your life, the happier you will be, Cancer.

Sometimes it’s okay to rebel against the standards you’ve set for yourself. Not only are they exceptionally high as it is, but switching directions mid-course can prove to be a strategic move. Give yourself the grace to do what you need.

We rarely continue to support every idea, value, or notion that we’ve ever held. Change is an inevitability of life, Virgo. Don’t be so hard on yourself when you realize something you once advocated for doesn’t actually deserve your support.

You must learn to advocate for yourself, Libra. Even the most supportive of communities won’t always be there to do it for you. The stars urge you to stop putting yourself on the back burner and prioritize your needs for once.

You’ve never been one to be outwardly emotional—except maybe if it’s a negative one. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t lean into your sentimental side when you feel like it. Don’t bully yourself out of trying vulnerability, Scorpio.

Be careful not to underestimate the power of small, daily habits. While they might seem like an insignificant part of your day when held up to the whole 24 hours, they have the ability to erode our well-being.

Learning to rely on others will take time. Don’t be so quick to give up the cause just because it’s taking a while to stick. This is an expected consequence of being self-sufficient for so long. There will be setbacks and improvements, Cap.

Your stubborn streak is making it harder than ever to adopt these new perspectives, but you must keep trying anyway. You don’t necessarily have to keep this new way of thinking forever. However, you should at least try to understand it.

Your physical and mental health should not be so low on your priorities, Pisces. These two facets of your life color everything else you experience. Thus, it’s absolutely critical you start paying attention to them both.

