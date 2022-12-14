Your Daily Horoscope: December 14, 2022

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

On Wednesday, December 14th, the cosmos are calling to challenge the status quo. The Sun stands in a tense square with Neptune and Jupiter, signaling a struggle between our egos and the ideas of luck, intuition, and creativity. Meanwhile, the Sun is positioned in an auspicious trine with both a waning gibbous Moon and Eris retrograde. The stars urge us to let go of what no longer serves us, even if that goes against societal or familial expectations.

What might that mean for your sign today?

The expectations you set for yourself are certainly admirable, but they’re also a bit unrealistic. Luckily, no one else is holding you to these same standards. So, you’re the one who holds the key to alleviating all this pressure.

Sometimes, adopting a new perspective can require us to rearrange our internal and external environments. Take this as an opportunity to brainstorm ways to revamp (and possibly expand) your comfort zone. Have fun with it.

It can be difficult to reconcile with the loss of something you once believed in, Gemini. The pain you’re feeling is normal. However, it’s important to remember that it’s also temporary. It’s better you find out now than later.

Just because something is in your life now doesn’t mean it deserves to be. Negative habits, people, and situations sneak in all the time. While its presence isn’t your fault, you do have a responsibility to get rid of it, Cancer.

If given the option, you would have everyone who meets you adore you. Unfortunately, that’s not how life works. The stars urge you to prioritize quality over quantity when considering who has a spot in your inner circle.

True success lies somewhere in the middle ground between forsaking your needs to get ahead and stopping to take breaks where necessary. A little sacrifice can be beneficial, but you shouldn’t work to exhaust yourself.

When the same harmful patterns show up in new relationships, it can be tempting to run. But all that does is put you back in the same place you were all those years ago. You have the tools to conquer this now, Libra.

No matter how secure you work to make your home life, it will always feel unstable if you continue to ignore your subconscious goals and desires. The stars urge you to find a way to honor those quieter, deeper wishes.

The answers you’re looking for aren’t as vague as you think. If you were to really take a closer look, you would likely find that you’ve been in this scenario before. And now, you’re more capable of handling it.

The stars are offering valuable clarity in matters of the heart and mind for the next few days. How will you choose to use this celestial insight? Now is a great time to knock out a project or relationship maintenance.

It’s often the hardest lessons that stick with us the most. As uncomfortable as this situation has been, rest assured that you will come out stronger on the other side. Hold on for a little while longer, Aquarius.

Ego doesn’t always have to manifest as narcissism. Most of the time, it shows itself in the form of self-deprecation. No one is as worried about you as you think they are, and that’s a good thing. You can relax, Pisces.

