Your Daily Horoscope: December 13, 2022

On Tuesday, December 13th, a waning gibbous Moon opposes Saturn in the 11th House of Friendships and the 5th House of Pleasure, respectively. This cosmic alignment suggests an emotional confrontation involving a close relationship or interest that never seemed to be problematic before. While it might be unpleasant to deal with, this newfound conflict could reveal greater insights into your values and identity.

How will your sign handle this transition?

Even if you don’t have the energy to take on new things, you can still release that which no longer serves you. The latter is just as important as the former and, luckily, can often require less effort.

The stars urge you to reassess what you find to be the most important in your life. What does freedom mean to you? If there are discrepancies between your thoughts and reality, then it might be time for a much-needed change.

When you can’t find the answers you seek, consider reaching out to your community. An outsider’s perspective is free of the emotional and egotistical blinders we have to the situation. Don’t be afraid to ask for advice, Gemini.

You love deeply, and that includes platonic relationships. Despite what the social prioritization of romantic ones would lead you to believe, there’s nothing wrong with expressing affection for your friends. Lean into that love, Cancer.

The only way out of this confrontation is through communication. You won’t be able to ignore or doublespeak your way out of it. The quicker you face this head-on, the quicker you both can reach a satisfactory resolution.

All our experiences are colored by the state of our physical, mental, and emotional health. Thus, it’s critical that you take time to maintain all three whenever possible. It isn’t superfluous or indulgent; it’s necessary.

The stars urge you to consider whether you’ve entered this relationship for the right reasons. If you have, then this conflict will likely fortify the bond’s foundation. If you haven’t, then this might be a sign to leave, Libra.

Significant personal growth takes time, Scorpio. Try not to get so frustrated with yourself in the interim. Indeed, it’s often difficult to accurately assess one’s progress while still on the journey. Be patient with yourself.

Part of gaining strength involves waiting for our overworked muscles to heal and regrow stronger than before. We must do the same thing after emotionally taxing situations. Give yourself the room you need to process, Sag.

This problem might be big, but your compassion and mental fortitude are bigger. Have faith in yourself to confront this dilemma with wisdom, deftness, and empathy. You’ve got this, Cap, whether you let yourself believe it or not.

It’s hard to let something go when it’s fun—even if it also happens to be detrimental. This is a hard fact of life and one that doesn’t necessarily get easier with time. Just know that the discomfort will pass soon.

Don’t be so quick to place yourself on the backburner first, Pisces. Certainly, there is a solution that doesn’t involve sacrificing yourself. No one is expecting you to be a martyr. So, stop signing up for the role.

