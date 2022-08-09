Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: August 9, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Tuesday, August 9th.

M. Davis-McAfee
By M. Davis-McAfee
August 9, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 8/9

On Tuesday, August 9th, the Moon continues to approach peak fullness as it swings toward Pluto retrograde under Capricorn. Pluto is the first of many retrogrades the Moon will pass in the coming days, signaling a greater deal of introspection this week. 

What might that look like for your sign?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

As far as you’re concerned, life is for living. Thus, boring and mundane tasks should be delegated to the bottom of your to-do list. However, it’s the humdrum of life that makes the pleasurable parts better—and feasible, for that matter.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

The first step in breaking generational cycles is identifying that they’re happening in the first place. Don’t downplay the fact that you were able to do this—indeed, doing so takes considerable courage. You’re on the right track, Taurus. Keep moving forward.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

In the past, you experienced pain with little knowledge of how to process, handle, and move on from it. It can certainly be difficult to let go of these situations. Luckily, you can use that experience to your advantage this time around.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Feeling a sense of defensiveness toward your roots is understandable, albeit a little naive. We tend to overlook the flaws of our most familiar comfort zones. In turn, we overlook the same in ourselves. You must remain vigilant in your journey of self-growth.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Going in on a project or investment together inevitably begets the risk of failing together. Alternatively, it could mean winning together. Will you let the consequences turn you into a lone hoarder? Or will you take a chance for collective success?

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

Don’t underestimate your upbringing’s ability to affect your perspective today. It might seem like eons ago to you, but in the deepest parts of your subconscious, these memories feel only days old. Allow these moments to come and go with ease.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Why are you so deadset on convincing yourself you don’t deserve this success? You’ve worked just as hard as anyone else. Moreover, you’ve done your fair share of supporting others. Now, it’s time to let others return the favor.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Beware of a rebel with no cause or self-esteem. Not only will this individual cut off their nose to spite their face. But standing too close also puts you at risk of getting sucked into their spiral.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

There’s nothing wrong with backing out of something you realize you didn’t fully understand. Indeed, we make decisions based on the information we have at that moment—not hindsight. Don’t shame yourself into thinking you have to stay.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

How the work makes you feel is just as important as the financial benefit you stand to gain from it. What’s the point of being wealthy if you’re miserable, too? Make sure you’re not forgetting to prioritize mental wellness.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

What once was familiar and pleasurable might not always be so. We all grow and evolve, and part of living life involves leaving things behind as we go. Rather than mourning the loss, try celebrating the time you did have together.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Stop waiting for the moment you feel confident enough to stand up for yourself and do it anyway. The latter brings about the former, not the other way around. You have to take the plunge to know you’re strong enough to handle it.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

