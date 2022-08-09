Your Daily Horoscope: August 9, 2022

On Tuesday, August 9th, the Moon continues to approach peak fullness as it swings toward Pluto retrograde under Capricorn. Pluto is the first of many retrogrades the Moon will pass in the coming days, signaling a greater deal of introspection this week.

What might that look like for your sign?

As far as you’re concerned, life is for living. Thus, boring and mundane tasks should be delegated to the bottom of your to-do list. However, it’s the humdrum of life that makes the pleasurable parts better—and feasible, for that matter.

The first step in breaking generational cycles is identifying that they’re happening in the first place. Don’t downplay the fact that you were able to do this—indeed, doing so takes considerable courage. You’re on the right track, Taurus. Keep moving forward.

In the past, you experienced pain with little knowledge of how to process, handle, and move on from it. It can certainly be difficult to let go of these situations. Luckily, you can use that experience to your advantage this time around.

Feeling a sense of defensiveness toward your roots is understandable, albeit a little naive. We tend to overlook the flaws of our most familiar comfort zones. In turn, we overlook the same in ourselves. You must remain vigilant in your journey of self-growth.

Going in on a project or investment together inevitably begets the risk of failing together. Alternatively, it could mean winning together. Will you let the consequences turn you into a lone hoarder? Or will you take a chance for collective success?

Don’t underestimate your upbringing’s ability to affect your perspective today. It might seem like eons ago to you, but in the deepest parts of your subconscious, these memories feel only days old. Allow these moments to come and go with ease.

Why are you so deadset on convincing yourself you don’t deserve this success? You’ve worked just as hard as anyone else. Moreover, you’ve done your fair share of supporting others. Now, it’s time to let others return the favor.

Beware of a rebel with no cause or self-esteem. Not only will this individual cut off their nose to spite their face. But standing too close also puts you at risk of getting sucked into their spiral.

There’s nothing wrong with backing out of something you realize you didn’t fully understand. Indeed, we make decisions based on the information we have at that moment—not hindsight. Don’t shame yourself into thinking you have to stay.

How the work makes you feel is just as important as the financial benefit you stand to gain from it. What’s the point of being wealthy if you’re miserable, too? Make sure you’re not forgetting to prioritize mental wellness.

What once was familiar and pleasurable might not always be so. We all grow and evolve, and part of living life involves leaving things behind as we go. Rather than mourning the loss, try celebrating the time you did have together.

Stop waiting for the moment you feel confident enough to stand up for yourself and do it anyway. The latter brings about the former, not the other way around. You have to take the plunge to know you’re strong enough to handle it.

