Your Daily Horoscope: August 7, 2022

On Sunday, August 7th, a waxing Gibbous Moon flies under Sagittarius alone. It nears an auspicious trine with the Sun sitting under Leo. The combination of Sag’s can-do energy and the harmonious aspect with the ego-ruling Sun promises clear skies ahead.

What’s in the forecast for your sign today?

Great prosperity is on your horizon, Aries. But first, you’re going to have to address where you’ve stretched yourself too thin. If you can manage to make the necessary changes, the rest will come in due time.

It’s important to have trusted loved ones who will tell you when you’re making an unwise decision. However, it’s also important to have people in your corner encouraging you to dream as large as you can.

Emotions quickly muddy logic, and this is certainly true for interfamilial conflict. In situations like this, where tensions are high, it can help to have a buffer—be it a third party or some extra time between responses.

It’s normal to struggle with communicating your feelings every now and then. However, that doesn’t negate your responsibility to be direct. Even admitting that your mind is a little jumbled and you need more time would work.

Just because something is different doesn’t mean it’s bad. Sure, it’s knocked you out of your comfort zone a bit. But what kind of life would you have if you spent all of your time there? Don’t be afraid to push the envelope.

Be wary of making any major decisions based on assumptions alone. You might think you’re planning ahead, but your foresight is all for naught. The only way to achieve clarity is through honest and open communication.

You have the power to change course at any time, Libra—remember that. There’s no need to suffer through that which makes you unhappy just for the sake of suffering. Take the reins and head towards happiness.

Despite what your insecurity would lead you to believe, you have the capacity to make great strides. The world is yours for the taking, but you have to believe it, too—or at the very least, keep moving forward anyway.

It’s difficult when one committed relationship begets several other less satisfactory ones. Getting along with a partner’s family or friends might not be the easiest task, but refusing to try is a surefire way to make the problem worse.

When you set your mind to something, the universe is hard pressed to stop you. But rest assured Cap; it will find a way. The sooner you heed its signs, the sooner you can get back on the right track.

There’s a big difference between motivation and consistency. If you entertain the former but not the latter, you’re never going to see the results you seek. This requires you to work even on the days you feel like resting.

If you’re going to take a stand for anything, your mental wellness is a good place to start. Luckily, advocacy is a lot easier when you know you’re fighting for a noble cause. Keep it up, Pisces; you got this.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

