Your Daily Horoscope: August 4, 2022

On Thursday, August 4th, a growing crescent Moon inches toward Haumea, which governs intuition and trust. Simultaneously, it reaches opposition with Eris retrograde, a faraway dwarf planet that controls how and where we rebel in life. Translation? Be prepared for that inner rebellion from last week to rear its head again.

What will it look like for your sign this time?

When you’re firing on all cylinders, it can be particularly difficult to slow down. Moreover, it can feel like a personal insult when others suggest you try. But be wary of brushing them off, Aries. They have a better vantage point than you.

An opportunity is presenting itself to you to nurture your creative side, and you should take it. Not only could this lead to greater prosperity down the road. But it also helps you seize joy right now. Isn’t that worth it in and of itself?

It’s normal to feel nervous; don’t take it as a sign that you’re heading down the wrong path. Any kind of transition will be a little uncomfortable at first. However, you’ll be glad you powered through the discomfort once you reach the other side.

People are quick to write off your hyper-sensitivity as a weakness. But in reality, it’s a considerable strength. You can use your empathy to connect with others on a far deeper level than you give yourself credit for, so use it.

Labors of love can only get you so far. Of course, when it’s something you enjoy, it can be all too tempting to take on too much at once. Resist this urge, or risk growing to resent the thing you loved in the first place.

Something has been nagging on you for the past couple of weeks, but you haven’t been able to pinpoint the source. The universe offers some clarity today. Keep your heart, ears, and eyes open, Virgo.

No one is asking you to be a martyr, Libra. If anyone deserves a little extra comfort and pleasure, it’s you. So, why are you so adamant on resisting it? You’ll wish you hadn’t once this opportunity inevitably passes.

It’s never easy confronting the elements of ourselves we need to change. Not only are these mindsets and habits comfortable and familiar. But the aspect of learning something new is also frightening. Still, you have to try.

Declaring a moral code is one thing; living by it is another. This perpetual dissatisfaction you’ve been experiencing might have to do with a moral cognitive dissonance. Don’t be afraid to let something go if it doesn’t match your values.

You’ve been so hyper-focused on your long-term goals that you’ve forgotten to take stock of your surroundings. Pay attention to the people keeping up with your pace; these are the folks you want in your corner.

This revelation is a big one for you, Aquarius. While you definitely deserve some kudos for reaching this conclusion, be careful not to pat yourself on the back too much. Otherwise, did you really reach the enlightenment you thought you did?

Figuring out what in your life isn’t serving you is the easy part. The real challenge comes when it’s time to act on it. Luckily, the stars are offering some celestial encouragement. Trust your gut, Pisces.

