Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Wellness·Self

Your Daily Horoscope: August 31, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, August 31st.

M. Davis-McAfee
By M. Davis-McAfee
August 31, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 8/31

On Wednesday, August 31st, a waxing crescent Moon remains in conjunction with Mercury and Makemake. The former governs intellect and communication, while the latter impacts our connection with the environment and our inner activists. Considering this conjunction is in a tense standoff with Jupiter retrograde, this suggests a shake-up in the causes we choose to support.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

You’re on the right track, but make sure you proceed cautiously. Your adrenaline could very easily push you over the edge. Consequently, you’re at risk of crossing a boundary or burning a bridge. Speak carefully.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

We must play the cards that life deals us, Taurus. That’s all there is to it. Surely someone as pragmatic and grounded as you can appreciate that reality. The sooner you face this inevitability, the faster you can get it over with.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

It’s hard to spot the flaws of a goal when you’re staring at it from a great distance away. Upon closer inspection, these “dreams” can look far less mesmerizing. It’s better to let these mirages go and start searching for actual water.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Your incredible capacity to love and empathize makes you a perfect philanthropist. While it might seem overwhelming at first, you’d be surprised how quickly you can fall into this role. Go ahead, Cancer—you’ll never know unless you try.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You’re used to mastering things quickly and effortlessly. So, the fact that it’s taken you this long to conquer this particular obstacle is starting to eat at you. Take solace in the fact that when you do succeed, it’ll be that much sweeter.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

It can be hard to visualize convoluted emotions in our heads. Try writing them out or sharing them with a friend. The change in perspective will reveal greater insights than your tireless rumination ever could.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Be wary of looking for solutions to one relationship in the middle of another. Not only will this form of avoidance fail to solve the problem. But you also run the risk of repeating the same mistakes elsewhere.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

If it isn’t for the worse, then why are you so afraid of this change in your character? So what if it differs from your reputation? Everyone is allowed to change—even you, Scorpio. You are beholden to no one persona.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Are you following the principles you actually believe in? Or are you just doing what you think everyone wants you to do? The former strengthens your inner self, but the latter weakens it. Choose wisely.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

The longer you keep avoiding what you need, the more miserable you’ll feel. Why do you insist on taking up the cause of the martyr? You deserve happiness just as much as the next person, Cap.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

The wisdom you’ll gain from sticking this out will far surpass any temporary satisfaction you glean from jumping ship. You might not feel like it right now, but you’ll feel better about seeing this challenge through to the end.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You’ve tried to take up the cause for self-improvement and personal growth. But there are still a few areas of your life you don’t want to change. Unfortunately, Pisces, this is exactly where you need to start to see results.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.