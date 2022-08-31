Your Daily Horoscope: August 31, 2022

On Wednesday, August 31st, a waxing crescent Moon remains in conjunction with Mercury and Makemake. The former governs intellect and communication, while the latter impacts our connection with the environment and our inner activists. Considering this conjunction is in a tense standoff with Jupiter retrograde, this suggests a shake-up in the causes we choose to support.

What might that look like for your sign today?

You’re on the right track, but make sure you proceed cautiously. Your adrenaline could very easily push you over the edge. Consequently, you’re at risk of crossing a boundary or burning a bridge. Speak carefully.

We must play the cards that life deals us, Taurus. That’s all there is to it. Surely someone as pragmatic and grounded as you can appreciate that reality. The sooner you face this inevitability, the faster you can get it over with.

It’s hard to spot the flaws of a goal when you’re staring at it from a great distance away. Upon closer inspection, these “dreams” can look far less mesmerizing. It’s better to let these mirages go and start searching for actual water.

Your incredible capacity to love and empathize makes you a perfect philanthropist. While it might seem overwhelming at first, you’d be surprised how quickly you can fall into this role. Go ahead, Cancer—you’ll never know unless you try.

You’re used to mastering things quickly and effortlessly. So, the fact that it’s taken you this long to conquer this particular obstacle is starting to eat at you. Take solace in the fact that when you do succeed, it’ll be that much sweeter.

It can be hard to visualize convoluted emotions in our heads. Try writing them out or sharing them with a friend. The change in perspective will reveal greater insights than your tireless rumination ever could.

Be wary of looking for solutions to one relationship in the middle of another. Not only will this form of avoidance fail to solve the problem. But you also run the risk of repeating the same mistakes elsewhere.

If it isn’t for the worse, then why are you so afraid of this change in your character? So what if it differs from your reputation? Everyone is allowed to change—even you, Scorpio. You are beholden to no one persona.

Are you following the principles you actually believe in? Or are you just doing what you think everyone wants you to do? The former strengthens your inner self, but the latter weakens it. Choose wisely.

The longer you keep avoiding what you need, the more miserable you’ll feel. Why do you insist on taking up the cause of the martyr? You deserve happiness just as much as the next person, Cap.

The wisdom you’ll gain from sticking this out will far surpass any temporary satisfaction you glean from jumping ship. You might not feel like it right now, but you’ll feel better about seeing this challenge through to the end.

You’ve tried to take up the cause for self-improvement and personal growth. But there are still a few areas of your life you don’t want to change. Unfortunately, Pisces, this is exactly where you need to start to see results.

