Your Daily Horoscope: August 30, 2022

On Tuesday, August 30th, a waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Makemake and Mercury under Libra. This powerful conjunction occurs under the 1st House of Self, suggesting we’ll feel this mash-up most notably in our relationships with ourselves. Paired with an opposition to Jupiter retrograde, these effects will seriously impact our moral code.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

You know what you want, and more importantly, you know how to get it. With these two things in mind, you can accomplish just about anything. Indeed, the stars are aligning in your favor, Aries. Take advantage of the good juju.

Sometimes, you have to spend a bit of money to make it. Be wary of holding the pursestrings so tightly that you miss out on a good opportunity while it’s here. Frugality is important, but there is merit in taking the occasional chance.

The cognitive dissonance between what you say and how you actually feel is starting to disaffect far-reaching areas of your life. You’re going to have to change one or the other to realign yourself. Hint: changing the former is far easier.

Staring at your own problems is only going to get you so far. Try exerting your efforts somewhere else—helping a friend, organization, or otherwise. The shift in focus could be what you need to finally solve your other dilemma.

As much as you would love to have everyone love you, it just isn’t possible. So, you might as well stop saying what you think everyone wants you to say. The right people will stay by your side no matter what.

The path ahead is not as unfamiliar as you think. You’ve been preparing for this moment longer than you realize. Have confidence in your problem-solving skills and faith in your ability to adapt. You got this, Virgo.

It’s never going to be easier to let go of this chunk of change. So, why keep waiting for that moment to come? There’s always going to be some sort of excuse not to do something. It’s better to just rip off the band-aid.

This problem isn’t hard to solve; you’ve just been looking at it from the wrong perspective. Take another look, and you’ll see that you’ve dealt with this many times before. And you’re more than capable of doing it again.

Don’t let the discomfort of unfamiliarity convince you you’re heading down the wrong path. It’s normal to feel a little out of sorts when you enter a new environment. Allow yourself time to adjust and adapt.

You do a great job of compartmentalizing different areas of your life. However, the stars suggest you could benefit from joining them every now and then. The insights you learned from one can easily inform the other.

Your desire to help those in need is admirable. But you shouldn’t have to sacrifice yourself in the process. It’s not your job to answer for everyone else’s burden. If you have too much on your plate, then say so.

You’ve always opted for standing on the sidelines. Not only is it the easier, safer option. But you get the satisfaction of letting someone else go first. However, it’s your turn to lead the way this time. Don’t pass it up.

