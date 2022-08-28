Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: August 28, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Sunday, August 28th.

M. Davis-McAfee
August 28, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 8/28

On Sunday, August 28th, a dark Moon remains behind the Sun under Virgo. Both major celestial bodies are in a tense square with Uranus, which has been in the 8th House of Reincarnation for weeks. This unsavory aspect suggests revelations—some good, some bad—in areas of our lives pertaining to mental health and joint finances.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

All of us are guilty of not practicing what we preach at times. And now, you’ve found yourself in a similar situation. To err is to be human, of course. But to be a good human, you’ll have to realign with your values.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

When you settle into your comfort zone, you settle in hard. Whether in your home, habits, self, or external relationships, you tend to stick with what you know. However, if something isn’t serving you anymore, you must learn to let it go.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Standing up for what’s right isn’t always easy, but you did it. That in and of itself is a major accomplishment, Gemini. It might feel uncomfortable right now, but you’ll come out on the other side stronger than ever before.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

You won’t find the answers you seek in these external places. Rather, the insight you need is already within you. You just have to find a way to tap into your emotional side and find it. Don’t give up now when you’re this close.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

Enlightenment is rarely a pleasant experience. In fact, the most impactful awakenings are often the most painful. Seeing a higher level of truth also means witnessing the negative within ourselves. It’s difficult, but the process is worth it.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

You’re usually fairly surefooted. But now that the stakes have gotten higher, you’re starting to second guess yourself. However, nothing’s really changed, Virgo. You are just as capable of solving this problem as the last.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

There’s a time for work and a time for play, and right now, the stars are suggesting you focus on the former. Your job-related stress won’t go away by ignoring it; it’ll actually only make it worse. Deal with that, then play.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You might think you’re doing the “most” for a relationship by sacrificing your own needs. But really, you’re only laying the groundwork for future problems. Honoring yourself will stunt the growth of resentment before it even starts.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Don’t underestimate the effects of daily stressors on your perception. Your work ethic is admirable, but it can also put blinders on you if you’re not careful. Make sure to take time to prioritize what’s really important.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

As tempting as it might be to throw in the towel and call it quits, it would be a travesty to do so. You’ve already come so far and accomplished so much. You’re inches away from the finish line; push a little harder.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be wary of shiny distractions, Aquarius. Your love of novelty and change makes you especially susceptible to false hope and wishful thinking. Rather than envying the greenness of someone else’s grass, try watering your own.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You have pulled yourself through incredibly turbulent situations, from soaring highs to sinking lows. Your ability to process and move forward is uncanny. As life starts to turn on its head, don’t forget to recenter yourself.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

