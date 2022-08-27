Your Daily Horoscope: August 27, 2022

On Saturday, August 27th, the dark Moon makes its way from the 11th House of Friendships to the 12th House of Self Undoing. The Moon sits behind the Sun, which is almost completely under Virgo now—signifying the end of Leo’s influence and strengthening of Virgo’s.

Where does your sign fit into the mix today?

While some might consider your abrasiveness to be a weakness, it’s actually an indomitable strength. The universe is presenting you with an opportunity to advocate and fight for what’s right, and the stars urge you to take it.

You won’t be able to heal conflict from one relationship by creating it in another. Sure, it’s more practice—but in the end, you’re left with two damaged bridges instead of one. Speak carefully, or risk burning them both completely.

Accountability is never easy. Still, it’s an integral part of personal growth. Take solace in the fact that everyone makes mistakes. There’s nothing wrong with saying, “I messed up, learned from my errors, and am trying to be better.”

The stars encourage you to take some time to tap into your intuition today. These emotional obstacles you’re facing are more surmountable than you think; you’re just letting distractions blur your focus. You got this, Cancer.

Keeping our life’s course involves saying no to certain directional shifts. Despite your best efforts, you can’t do everything all at once. You’ll have to pick and choose your obligations to deliver (and receive) the best results.

You’ve never handled indecisiveness well, both in yourself and others. Your grounded nature prefers strong, definitive thinking. But there are risks to dogmatism, Virgo. You can’t give up your ability to adapt, change, and grow.

Not everything that glitters is gold, Libra. As tempting as this financial endeavor might seem right now, the stars urge you to take a second. If it’s meant to be, you’ll still want to (and be able to) invest a month from now.

Be wary of judging others too harshly, Scorpio. The things for which we condemn them are often the hidden parts of ourselves we’re too ashamed to reveal. Projecting these insecurities won’t solve their problems or yours.

You’ve set your sights on your target, but doubt seems to be consuming you now. As frustrating as this might be, you’d be wise to listen to your gut. Indeed, it could be keeping you from danger up ahead.

Changes in your home life—your innermost environment—can be the most devastating. But they’re also the most transformative. Hold fast, Cap. You’re going to make it to the other side of this pain stronger than ever.

Confrontation is challenging, particularly for someone as emotionally aloof as you. Getting into the nitty gritty of feelings isn’t your idea of a good time, so you choose to ignore it. However, you realize this isn’t sustainable, right?

Putting yourself first doesn’t have to be a fiery show of force. Rather, it can be a quiet moment of solace, peaceful meditation, or invisible transformation. Your personal growth is not beholden to anyone’s expectations.

