Your Daily Horoscope: August 26, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Friday, August 26th.

M. Davis-McAfee
August 26, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 8/26

On Friday, August 26th, a dark Moon reaches conjunction with lovestruck Venus and nurturing Ceres. The celestial trio stands opposite a Saturn retrograde, suggesting some emotional turmoil ahead. Indeed, the stars are aligned for self-care and self-compassion today. Don’t be too hard on yourself, and extend that grace to others. 

What do the stars have in store for you today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Attraction is not total chaos. If you look closely, you’ll find that you’ve attracted people to your inner circle for specific reasons. These individuals have the potential to offer significant insight. But first, you have to decide you’ll listen.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

You’re feeling particularly emotionally tender today, and despite what your insecurities are telling you, there’s nothing wrong with that. Allow yourself some grace as you deal with this discomfort. It’ll pass—but not until it’s ready.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Don’t forget, Gemini: one door closes so another can open. Be wary of getting so hung up on your failures that you miss the path to success before you. This situation is what you make of it. So, what will you make?

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

The stars are urging you to do what feels good today. Incorporate some downtime into your busy schedule, no matter how small it may seem. Those few minutes of respite could be just the charge your inner battery needs.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

No one is accusing you of being one to submit with a whimper. Still, the ferocity with which you’re defending this situation seems a little suspicious. Take a deeper look at your inner self. What (or who) are you hiding from?

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

You have no problem sharing your strong principles with others—especially when their lives are starting to stray from your standards. Now, it’s time to turn that criticism inward on yourself. Where could you stand to change?

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You want to take up every cause you come across. And while this is admirable, it’s not sustainable. If you can’t resist the urge to assume every burden you hear about, then maybe it’s time to tune out for a while.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You aren’t doomed to repeat the mistakes of your past—both personal and generational. But the longer you assume you are, the more you’ll start to believe it. It’s time to shed this cloak of undue fear and shame.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Sometimes, the best prizes in life are the ones we can’t see. Camaraderie, trust, vulnerability—these all usurp financial prosperity and reputation in the grand scheme of things. The stars urge you to reprioritize before it’s too late.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

This vague discomfort you’ve been feeling is likely due to a cognitive dissonance between your conscious and subconscious minds. Try listening to the emotional needs of the latter for a change; you might be surprised at the outcome.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be careful of assuming others are at the same mental or emotional capacity as you. While you might be able to handle some extra stress, not everyone around you has that same luxury. Try empathizing before judging.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Your insecurities have convinced you that you are less capable than you really are. It’s time to reacquaint yourself with your inner wisdom and power. Take a chance on yourself, Pisces; you’re long overdue for a leap of faith.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

