Your Daily Horoscope: August 26, 2022

On Friday, August 26th, a dark Moon reaches conjunction with lovestruck Venus and nurturing Ceres. The celestial trio stands opposite a Saturn retrograde, suggesting some emotional turmoil ahead. Indeed, the stars are aligned for self-care and self-compassion today. Don’t be too hard on yourself, and extend that grace to others.

What do the stars have in store for you today?

Attraction is not total chaos. If you look closely, you’ll find that you’ve attracted people to your inner circle for specific reasons. These individuals have the potential to offer significant insight. But first, you have to decide you’ll listen.

You’re feeling particularly emotionally tender today, and despite what your insecurities are telling you, there’s nothing wrong with that. Allow yourself some grace as you deal with this discomfort. It’ll pass—but not until it’s ready.

Don’t forget, Gemini: one door closes so another can open. Be wary of getting so hung up on your failures that you miss the path to success before you. This situation is what you make of it. So, what will you make?

The stars are urging you to do what feels good today. Incorporate some downtime into your busy schedule, no matter how small it may seem. Those few minutes of respite could be just the charge your inner battery needs.

No one is accusing you of being one to submit with a whimper. Still, the ferocity with which you’re defending this situation seems a little suspicious. Take a deeper look at your inner self. What (or who) are you hiding from?

You have no problem sharing your strong principles with others—especially when their lives are starting to stray from your standards. Now, it’s time to turn that criticism inward on yourself. Where could you stand to change?

You want to take up every cause you come across. And while this is admirable, it’s not sustainable. If you can’t resist the urge to assume every burden you hear about, then maybe it’s time to tune out for a while.

You aren’t doomed to repeat the mistakes of your past—both personal and generational. But the longer you assume you are, the more you’ll start to believe it. It’s time to shed this cloak of undue fear and shame.

Sometimes, the best prizes in life are the ones we can’t see. Camaraderie, trust, vulnerability—these all usurp financial prosperity and reputation in the grand scheme of things. The stars urge you to reprioritize before it’s too late.

This vague discomfort you’ve been feeling is likely due to a cognitive dissonance between your conscious and subconscious minds. Try listening to the emotional needs of the latter for a change; you might be surprised at the outcome.

Be careful of assuming others are at the same mental or emotional capacity as you. While you might be able to handle some extra stress, not everyone around you has that same luxury. Try empathizing before judging.

Your insecurities have convinced you that you are less capable than you really are. It’s time to reacquaint yourself with your inner wisdom and power. Take a chance on yourself, Pisces; you’re long overdue for a leap of faith.

