Your Daily Horoscope: August 25, 2022

On Thursday, August 25th, an almost-dark Moon passes under Leo toward a waning Venus and Ceres conjunction. Mercury is also making its way into a new house: the 1st House of Self. As this intellect-driven planet enters the 1st House under Libra, sparks of inspiration and philanthropy are sure to abound.

What might that look like for your sign today?

You’ve been running yourself ragged. But where, exactly, are you going? The stars urge you to reassess your current course. If you find yourself headed in a direction you don’t particularly like, you have plenty of time to redirect.

Past experiences have taught you that unpredictability begets pain. Still, trying to control everything around you is a futile effort at best. Life won’t bend to your will, Taurus. You’ll have to be the flexible one, plain and simple.

Collaborative endeavors aren’t as fun when you spend your time wondering whether they like you or if you’re doing a good job. The stars urge you to take the opportunity to lighten your workload and lean on someone else for once.

If you’re not careful, your sensitive intuition can quickly turn into rampant people-pleasing. Despite what your codependent tendencies might be telling you, there’s nothing wrong with taking time for yourself. Otherwise, you’re liable to burn out completely.

Your conscious and subconscious selves are currently functioning on two different wavelengths. Consequently, you’re feeling disjointed and a bit out of sorts. Take some time to realign your thoughts today, however that might look to you.

It’s incredibly easy to fall down a rabbit hole of self-pitying rumination. Indeed, it’s far more difficult to acknowledge that sadness and decide to move on from it anyway. It’s time to stop loading yourself with undue burdens.

Try not to get so hung up on the occasional conflict. Clashing personalities is an inevitability, not a failure. How many bumps in the road isn’t what’s important; it’s how you are able to move past them.

If you keep waiting for your relationships to fail, then they inevitably will. Don’t underestimate the manifestation power of your inner self. Start looking for good, however, and it will surely reveal itself to you.

Believe it or not, Sag, but sometimes, relationships ought to take priority over success or expansion. Don’t consider this commitment as being “tied down.” Indeed, there is a multitude of horizons you can explore in this environment, too.

As tempting as it might be to add one more thing to your plate, the universe urges you to reconsider. All of your efforts will be pointless if you stack up so much that the plate—and all its contents—go flying.

Try as you might, you can’t forgo the responsibilities of one obstacle by focusing on another. Either way, you’re putting off the inevitable. Multi-task if you want, but don’t fool yourself into thinking one of these tasks will disappear.

Once your ego takes the reins, you can pretty much guarantee things will get messy. Try not to lose touch with your communication skills. Shutting down and sticking your head in the sand certainly won’t get you anywhere.

