Your Daily Horoscope: August 23, 2022

On Tuesday, August 23rd, a waning crescent Moon flies under its ruling sign, Cancer. As it nears opposition to Pluto retrograde under Cancer’s ruling house, we will likely see the beginning stages of an emotional confrontation. Luckily, the ego-centric Sun continues to slip into Virgo, heightening our problem-solving and communication skills.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Identifying and acknowledging your inner moral compass and life path are incredibly satisfying exercises. However, this satisfaction can—and frankly, should—only get you so far. If you want real gratification, then you’re going to have to act on these findings.

You take great pride in your ability to pamper those you love. You do so out of love, but there’s also a small part of you that wants to be the fixer. Unfortunately, there are some problems that just aren’t yours to fix.

Don’t underestimate the effect of your upbringing on your present-day self. Cause and effect are easy to see in close proximity. It’s far more difficult to reach into the recesses of our minds to find, process, and solve a problem.

History (and humans) tend to repeat themselves. While this can make for (several) unpleasant experiences when we repeat past hurt, it also offers the opportunity to learn and shift our past mistakes into future successes.

Are you taking up this cause because you wholeheartedly believe in it? Or are you just looking for external validation? They might appear the same to the outside, but on the inside, the two couldn’t be more different.

Making tiny changes to our daily routines can have massive impacts on our overall wellbeing. You don’t have to commit to a full-time self-care routine to bring joy into your life. Finding small moments of rest and indulgence can do the trick.

Hardships often reveal the truest parts of ourselves. While you might feel inclined to invest in and support your friends any way you know how, be wary of assuming they’d do the same. Not everyone has your generous spirit, Libra.

You have the blessing of an expansive imagination and a sharply focused determination. This powerful combination can enact great change. But first, you have to make the conscious decision to wield these skills with good intentions.

Your work ethic is admirable, but your patience leaves much to be desired. Despite your best efforts, the world has and will never run at your pace. The sooner you start to accept that, the less frustrated you’ll be.

If this road were easy, then everyone would be taking it. There’s a reason it seems like you’re walking this path alone, Cap—relatively speaking, you are. Don’t let insecurity convince you this is anything but a courageous marvel.

Your energy is valuable, so you are well within your rights to be selective with who receives it. Spending time with the wrong people can drain you, leading to burnout and general unhappiness. Sometimes, you have to prune to get blossoms.

Remember, Pisces: the grass is always greener on the other side. Just because you can’t see the weeds in someone else’s yard doesn’t mean they’re not there. So, you might as well stop grasping for perfection. It just doesn’t exist.

