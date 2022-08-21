Your Daily Horoscope: August 21, 2022

On Sunday, August 21st, Venus and Ceres reach full conjunction under Leo. This conjunction directly opposes Saturn, which will remain in retrograde until late October. Meanwhile, a waning crescent Moon swings under Gemini, fast approaching the Sun as it makes its way from Leo to Virgo.

What do the stars have in store for your sign today?

When your passion and drive are used for good, the results can be astounding. Indeed, you can do anything you set your mind to, Aries. But doesn’t it feel better to use your vim and vigor for good instead of spite?

Between your need for stability and your love of luxury, financial troubles can be especially difficult for you to handle. However, this slump will pass in due time. Meanwhile, see what sort of lessons you can gain from this struggle.

Shutting down your ideas before you even try them is a copout for your fear of failure. After all, if you never try, then you never risk not succeeding, right? Newsflash, Gemini: you’re missing out on success either way.

In the heat of the moment, your intense emotions and sensitivity can exacerbate interpersonal conflict. But in hindsight, you can use it to your advantage. You studied the struggle well. Now, you know how to handle it in the future.

You’ve been prioritizing what you think you should do over what you want to do. Consequently, you’ve created a cognitive dissonance that has left you feeling wayward and agitated. Realign your priorities before making your next move.

There is certainly merit in pragmatism. But at the same time, you shouldn’t let it control your life with a vice grip. Give yourself room to breathe, imagine, and create. Not everything has to be a means to an end.

If you don’t want to lead a life of resentment, then you’re going to have to start expressing your needs clearly and directly. Those closest to you love you, but they can’t read your mind. It’s time to speak up, Libra.

Being highly perceptive and stubborn is a dangerous combo. You might see the path ahead of you clearly. But something is holding you back from taking the appropriate steps. What’s making you dig your heels in so deeply?

An old proverb states, ‘as iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.’ You have the potential to change the people around you for the better. But don’t forget that they can change and improve you, too.

Life rarely presents its most meaningful lessons in a positive way. Unfortunately, the particularly challenging experiences are the ones that stick with us the most. Focus on the wisdom you’ll gain on the other side of this.

Constantly swimming against the tide is not all it’s cracked up to be. Frankly, it can be exhausting, overwhelming, and a little lonely. Still, as long as your intentions are good, you’ll reap the rewards of this work soon enough.

Verbalizing one’s emotions requires an objective, honest perspective. And to be fair, that’s a challenging feat when it comes to your own problems. Employ the help of a trusted loved one to see the forest for the trees.

