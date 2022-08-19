Your Daily Horoscope: August 19, 2022

On Friday, August 19th, the last-quarter Moon sits between Mars and Uranus under Taurus. This celestial trio sits in a harmonious trine with Mercury under Virgo, suggesting clarity of mind and a distinct path forward. The disciplinary stand-off between the Sun and Saturn retrograde also begins to soften.

What does that mean for your sign today?

When you manage to unstick yourself from a stubbornly stagnant situation, it can be tempting to fly forward with reckless abandon. However, the stars urge you to consider a more mindful approach. Proceed with caution, Aries.

Few signs cling as tightly to their comfort zones as you do, Taurus. Still, the universe can—and often does—shake us out of these boxes for a reason. There are things you have yet to learn that can’t be found within those confines.

Your neverendingly busy schedule has disillusioned you into thinking that this is the only way to be. But you have time (and the right) to change anytime you wish. If your day-to-day doesn’t serve you, then it’s time to switch it up.

You’ve stayed in this relationship or obligation long past its expiration date, Cancer. As painful as it might be to call it quits, wouldn’t it be worse to suffer ad nauseam? You might as well pick the more productive pain.

The persona you wish to exude and who you really are can be similar, but more often than not, they’re different. No one’s paying as close attention as you think. You have the freedom to walk away if that’s what you want to do.

Despite what your no-nonsense nature tells you, there’s still plenty of room for imagination. You are intelligent enough to find a creative solution to this problem. But you have to believe in yourself before that can happen.

Your inner belief system is incredibly important to you. Moreover, your ability to live a life that aligns with it has a large impact on your self-esteem. So, don’t be afraid to cut out the things that stray from this moral code.

You’ve never been one to shy away from the spookier side of life. The uncomfortable, unknown, uncharted—all of these are fair game to you. Indeed, the time has come to get uncomfy again. Are you ready for it?

Not only is it important to stay on your life path. But it’s also important to maintain your life path. Pull the weeds, kick away tripping hazards, and don’t accept any unwanted walking partners that wander in from the shadows.

This situation might not seem beneficial to you. However, your presence could be beneficial to someone else. While it’s not always easy to remember this in the moment, the stars are urging you to try.

Sometimes, the things in life we want to keep are the exact things we should be releasing. This process is never easy. So, you might as well stop waiting for it to not be uncomfortable. You’ll just have to power through anyway.

If you’ve been struggling to determine where to make cutbacks in your life, then try tuning into your emotions. Your subconscious will offer more insight than you might think. But you have to concentrate on listening to it.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

More From Suggest