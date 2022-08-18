Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: August 18, 2022

M. Davis-McAfee
By M. Davis-McAfee
August 18, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 8/18

On Thursday, August 18th, Venus and Ceres inch ever closer toward conjunction under the 11th House of Friendship. They’re also in tense opposition to Saturn, which continues its retrograde motion under Aquarius, the 11th House’s ruling sign. Meanwhile, the Moon flies toward Uranus under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation.

Where does your sign fit into the celestial traffic today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

To navigate the world confidently, we must first know how to navigate our minds. Your recent journey through the ups and downs of your mental wellness was taxing, yes. But now is the time to use what you learned.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

It’s easy to take your steadfast nature for granted because it’s all you’ve known. But not everyone is as enduring as you are, Taurus. The stars suggest there’s someone in your life who could use some of that reliability.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

One of the downsides of your people-pleasing tendency is not acknowledging when you deserve success and good fortune, too. Don’t sell yourself short on the off-chance someone else might come along. You’re here right now.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Your hypersensitivity can and often does manifest as intense pride. This can make admitting to missteps or wrongdoings particularly difficult. However, you’re doomed to repeat the same mistakes if you don’t acknowledge them when they happen.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

As your emotional Cancer influence gives way to motivated Virgo, you feel confident, strong, and surefooted. Be cautious of how you speak to others during these times. They can’t read your mind, but they can certainly read into what you say to them.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

As pragmatic as you can be, you also tend to struggle with assessing your daily life objectively. Instead, your insecurities (disguised as a desire to achieve and be loved) get the best of you. Take a step back to see the big picture.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

Don’t underestimate the significance of your moral code, Libra. Principles and ethics are incredibly important to you. So, it’s not unfair to want your circle to reflect those values. If they don’t, then it might be time to part ways.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

You spend a considerable amount of time wondering how others might be deceiving you. But in this way, you’re actually the deceiver. Just because they’ve never given you a reason to doubt them doesn’t mean you have to make one.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

You are highly motivated and determined, which helps you assert yourself when necessary. However, it also puts you at high risk of dogmatism. There’s nothing wrong with standing firm in your beliefs. But make sure to check them regularly.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

One of the most important lessons you’ll learn in life is how to say no. You don’t need to prove your worth through overworking. Your value lies outside of your work ethic, job title, or bank account, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

You’re incredibly intelligent and perceptive, and, ironically, this has fooled you into thinking that you always know best. Never forget that you always have more to learn. Indeed, no one is immune to the evolutionary forces of time and hindsight.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

Life works out imbalances one way or another, Pisces. You can either wait for the universe to jolt back into equilibrium and all of its corresponding consequences. Or you can start the process now on your own terms.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

