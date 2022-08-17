Your Daily Horoscope: August 17, 2022

On Wednesday, August 17th, the Sun just begins to cross over into the 12th House of Self-Undoing, which is ruled by Pisces but occupied by Virgo. Meanwhile, the Moon makes a similar trek from the 7th House of Relationships to the 8th House of Reincarnation. This celestial movement signifies an ending—but new beginnings, too.

What might that look like for your sign today?

Our emotions act as incredibly effective blinders if we let them. Today, these volatile feelings are finally starting to ebb and reveal logic, clarity, and objectivity. Use these insights to your advantage to make your next move.

Despite how pleasant it feels while you’re on it, the lap of luxury can turn very cold very quickly. Try not to prioritize short-term gratification today, Taurus. You’d be wise to save your funds for a bigger expense waiting down the road.

Part of self-advocacy involves recognizing when you’re getting in your own way, too. The stars urge you to consider your daily commitments. In what ways are you stretching yourself too thin? Additionally, what can you stand to give up?

Our external relationships speak more to our internal ones than you might think, Cancer. Pay close attention to how you react in conflict and strife. Indeed, you exert the same energy on yourself on an even more regular basis.

You are staring down a long line of obstacles, but you feel confident you can tackle them all. While this might be true, be wary of stepping over others along the way. The rewards won’t be as grand if you’re enjoying them alone.

There is merit to following the rules, Virgo. But there is also merit to finding small ways to break them. Life can’t be all work and no play all of the time. Eventually, you’ll need to take some time for yourself.

For most of your life, you’ve gone where the wind takes you. It’s a non-commital, easygoing way to live. But this time, you’ll have to make the choice for yourself—even if that means standing firm against the storm of external influence.

Perhaps the reason your self-analysis hasn’t gotten you anywhere is that you’re not actually being honest with yourself. Despite your best efforts, you can’t will a new reality into existence. You have to face the facts, not the farce.

The company we keep plays a large role in how we view ourselves and the world. Surround yourself with people who are just as motivated and hungry for life as you are, and the benefits will certainly follow.

As counterintuitive as it might seem, you’re going to have to work less in order to work better. Quality over quantity is the name of this game. The sooner you get over the discomfort and start doing it, the better you’ll feel.

This emotional challenge might be difficult, but don’t let your insecurities convince you it’s impossible. The urge to jump ship is certainly understandable. Still, you’re better off waiting on the boat. You’re going to get through this storm.

You’re well overdue for a change of pace, Pisces. It’s time to start making your next move. Let your imagination run wild—start with your wildest dreams first. Then, you can deal with the less exciting pragmatism of real life.

More From Suggest