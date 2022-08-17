Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Wellness·Self

Your Daily Horoscope: August 17, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, August 17th.

M. Davis-McAfee
By M. Davis-McAfee
August 17, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 8/17

On Wednesday, August 17th, the Sun just begins to cross over into the 12th House of Self-Undoing, which is ruled by Pisces but occupied by Virgo. Meanwhile, the Moon makes a similar trek from the 7th House of Relationships to the 8th House of Reincarnation. This celestial movement signifies an ending—but new beginnings, too. 

What might that look like for your sign today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Our emotions act as incredibly effective blinders if we let them. Today, these volatile feelings are finally starting to ebb and reveal logic, clarity, and objectivity. Use these insights to your advantage to make your next move.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

Despite how pleasant it feels while you’re on it, the lap of luxury can turn very cold very quickly. Try not to prioritize short-term gratification today, Taurus. You’d be wise to save your funds for a bigger expense waiting down the road.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Part of self-advocacy involves recognizing when you’re getting in your own way, too. The stars urge you to consider your daily commitments. In what ways are you stretching yourself too thin? Additionally, what can you stand to give up?

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

Our external relationships speak more to our internal ones than you might think, Cancer. Pay close attention to how you react in conflict and strife. Indeed, you exert the same energy on yourself on an even more regular basis.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

You are staring down a long line of obstacles, but you feel confident you can tackle them all. While this might be true, be wary of stepping over others along the way. The rewards won’t be as grand if you’re enjoying them alone.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

There is merit to following the rules, Virgo. But there is also merit to finding small ways to break them. Life can’t be all work and no play all of the time. Eventually, you’ll need to take some time for yourself.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

For most of your life, you’ve gone where the wind takes you. It’s a non-commital, easygoing way to live. But this time, you’ll have to make the choice for yourself—even if that means standing firm against the storm of external influence.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Perhaps the reason your self-analysis hasn’t gotten you anywhere is that you’re not actually being honest with yourself. Despite your best efforts, you can’t will a new reality into existence. You have to face the facts, not the farce.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

The company we keep plays a large role in how we view ourselves and the world. Surround yourself with people who are just as motivated and hungry for life as you are, and the benefits will certainly follow.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

As counterintuitive as it might seem, you’re going to have to work less in order to work better. Quality over quantity is the name of this game. The sooner you get over the discomfort and start doing it, the better you’ll feel.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

This emotional challenge might be difficult, but don’t let your insecurities convince you it’s impossible. The urge to jump ship is certainly understandable. Still, you’re better off waiting on the boat. You’re going to get through this storm.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

You’re well overdue for a change of pace, Pisces. It’s time to start making your next move. Let your imagination run wild—start with your wildest dreams first. Then, you can deal with the less exciting pragmatism of real life.

More From Suggest

  • ©Copyright 2022
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.