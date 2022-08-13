Your Daily Horoscope: August 13, 2022

On Saturday, August 13th, the Sun continues its stand-off with Saturn retrograde. Meanwhile, a still-full Moon swings out of the way into the 6th House of Health under Pisces. Expect increased imaginative thoughts (read: daydreaming), and be wary of letting your head drift too far above the clouds.

How will this whimsical energy manifest in your sign today?

Your passion is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it can inspire you to learn, improve, and grow. But on the other hand, it can produce an intense stubborn streak that negates progress. Which will you choose?

There’s no denying that it’s hardest to stay in the boat when it’s rocking. While you might feel tempted to jump into the choppy waters, the safest place is where you are right now. You’ll make it through this storm, Taurus.

You spend so much time worrying about how others are feeling. Yet, you don’t seem to take that time for yourself. The stars encourage you to assess your daily routine. What parts are making you feel happy? Which aren’t?

As someone who loves tradition and routine, it can be difficult for you to change things up. However, this is a natural part of life. That which served you yesterday might not do the same tomorrow. Stay vigilant—and flexible.

Did that situation actually hurt your feelings, or did it simply bruise your ego a bit? While it might not seem like it at the moment, there’s a distinct difference between the two. Hint: you can stand to gain from the latter.

Sticking your head in the sand is a great way to avoid confrontation. It’s also a wonderful way to ensure you’ll never get out of this slump. To rise above this obstacle, you will have to face it first.

As much as you’d like to be friends with everyone in the room, sometimes, quality should supersede quantity. Prune back the connections that don’t align with your moral compass, and watch the ones that do blossom.

Healing the past involves tending to the mental health of today. You can’t change what’s already happened to you, but you can manipulate where you go from here. Indeed, your path is only just beginning, Scorpio.

It’s time to examine your connection to the values in your committed relationships. What do you value? Conversely, what non-values do you tolerate? If these two are off-kilter, then you’re likely to feel dissociated and unhappy. Finding equilibrium here is critical.

If you invested as much energy as you do into others and your work into yourself and your emotional wellbeing, the results would likely astound you. You’re the ultimate problem-solver. So, what’s stopping you from tackling this one?

It’s always easy to stay when the getting’s good. Indeed, it’s considerably harder to stick around when it’s difficult, tiresome, and unappealing. Still, you stand to benefit from this exercise in willpower. Stick with it, Aquarius.

When your conscious mind fails to give you the answers you seek, try looking deeper into your subconscious feelings. Take mental notes on how you physically and emotionally feel. The answers likely await you there.

