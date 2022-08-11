Your Daily Horoscope: August 11, 2022

On Thursday, August 11th, the Moon reaches peak fullness as it passes in front of faraway Pluto retrograde. Our celestial neighbor also fast approaches a tense opposition with the ego-driven Sun. Across the ellipses, Venus crosses over from Cancer to Leo in the 10th and 11th Houses, respectively.

Where does your sign fit into the mix today?

Part of maintaining mental wellness is strengthening our resolve. That’s not to say you should become a martyr and suffer for the sake of growth. However, it does suggest you’ll have to learn to stomach unsavory situations at times.

If you’re not careful, you can get inescapably stuck in your ways—be they negative habits, mindsets, or otherwise. Seeking counsel from trusted loved ones can make sure you stay grounded but not so grounded that you can’t move.

Just because something doesn’t bring about great financial gain doesn’t make it unimportant. Despite what society would lead you to believe, following your heart via your passions and imagination is just as essential to a happy life.

While too much of it can become detrimental, it is important to consider your ego slightly in this situation. Not only does this mean keeping an eye on how entitled you feel. But it also means advocating for yourself when necessary.

No one cares as much about you as you do, Leo. And frankly, that’s a good thing. Sure, it might perturb your inner diva. But in the grand scheme of things, this takes a lot of pressure off of you, doesn’t it?

It’s never easy to admit when you can’t handle something, Virgo. Still, shirking this responsibility to yourself—and the people to whom you’ve committed yourself—isn’t the way to handle it. Just be honest. Everyone will be glad that you did.

You’ll be amazed at the doors that open once you stop checking to see whether the handles are locked. Instead of sprinting down every possible opportunity, try sitting back and letting them come to you. Work smarter, not harder.

If you’re going to stand up for anything, yourself is a good place to start. This doesn’t just pertain to conflict. Rather, this can include advocating for yourself via vulnerability and communication. You deserve to have your needs known.

The ramifications of ignoring your instinct in this situation are widespread, Sag. Not only does it inevitably lead to missed opportunities and avoidable obstacles. But this doubt will also permeate into other parts of your life.

Learning to lean on others won’t just lighten your workload. It will also strengthen your relationships with those around you. As much as you like to be the one that everyone relies on, other people want to feel that way, too—let them.

Don’t underestimate the power of inaction, Aquarius. You might feel like firing on all cylinders, but the stars suggest that’s not what this situation calls for. Slow and steady is the name of this game.

The stars are aligned in your favor today, Pisces. Use this spark of inspiration to move forward with your plans; the universe is forecasting clear skies ahead. Whatever you do, don’t let self-doubt convince you to stop now.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

