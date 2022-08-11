Suggest

Your Daily Horoscope: August 11, 2022

Here’s how the stars align on Wednesday, August 11th.

M. Davis-McAfee
August 11, 2022 | 5:15 a.m. CDT
Daily horoscope 8/11

On Thursday, August 11th, the Moon reaches peak fullness as it passes in front of faraway Pluto retrograde. Our celestial neighbor also fast approaches a tense opposition with the ego-driven Sun. Across the ellipses, Venus crosses over from Cancer to Leo in the 10th and 11th Houses, respectively. 

Where does your sign fit into the mix today?

Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

Part of maintaining mental wellness is strengthening our resolve. That’s not to say you should become a martyr and suffer for the sake of growth. However, it does suggest you’ll have to learn to stomach unsavory situations at times.

Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

If you’re not careful, you can get inescapably stuck in your ways—be they negative habits, mindsets, or otherwise. Seeking counsel from trusted loved ones can make sure you stay grounded but not so grounded that you can’t move.

Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

Just because something doesn’t bring about great financial gain doesn’t make it unimportant. Despite what society would lead you to believe, following your heart via your passions and imagination is just as essential to a happy life.

Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

While too much of it can become detrimental, it is important to consider your ego slightly in this situation. Not only does this mean keeping an eye on how entitled you feel. But it also means advocating for yourself when necessary.

Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

No one cares as much about you as you do, Leo. And frankly, that’s a good thing. Sure, it might perturb your inner diva. But in the grand scheme of things, this takes a lot of pressure off of you, doesn’t it?

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sep 22

It’s never easy to admit when you can’t handle something, Virgo. Still, shirking this responsibility to yourself—and the people to whom you’ve committed yourself—isn’t the way to handle it. Just be honest. Everyone will be glad that you did.

Libra

Sep 23 – Oct 22

You’ll be amazed at the doors that open once you stop checking to see whether the handles are locked. Instead of sprinting down every possible opportunity, try sitting back and letting them come to you. Work smarter, not harder.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

If you’re going to stand up for anything, yourself is a good place to start. This doesn’t just pertain to conflict. Rather, this can include advocating for yourself via vulnerability and communication. You deserve to have your needs known.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

The ramifications of ignoring your instinct in this situation are widespread, Sag. Not only does it inevitably lead to missed opportunities and avoidable obstacles. But this doubt will also permeate into other parts of your life.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Learning to lean on others won’t just lighten your workload. It will also strengthen your relationships with those around you. As much as you like to be the one that everyone relies on, other people want to feel that way, too—let them.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Don’t underestimate the power of inaction, Aquarius. You might feel like firing on all cylinders, but the stars suggest that’s not what this situation calls for. Slow and steady is the name of this game.

Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

The stars are aligned in your favor today, Pisces. Use this spark of inspiration to move forward with your plans; the universe is forecasting clear skies ahead. Whatever you do, don’t let self-doubt convince you to stop now.

Read our weekly horoscope for an even deeper dive into your sign’s celestial forecast.

