Dad Struggled Doing Daughter’s Hair, So He Created This Amazing Product To Help

Dad is left home alone with daughter. Daughter has crazy hair. Dad doesn’t know what to do with it.

This play-by-play is all too familiar. I remember my mom hurrying to work before the sun was up to clock in on time, and my dad being left alone to deal with me and my wild hair.

A few tugs here, some water there, and throw on a headband! That’s good enough, right? Well, it was, as I went about my day looking like a preppy schoolgirl (thanks, Dad). Plus, I had a headband in every color to match each of my outfits. Score!

But daddy-daughter hair-care isn’t always that easy. Sometimes you end up with lopsided ponies (been there), uneven braids (done that), or even worse—tangled, knotted hair that ends in crying and frustration.

That’s what happened to David Perez, founder of haircare brand Daily Dose, and his daughter Gabi.

Daily Dose’s Origin Story

One fateful day, Perez was left home alone with Gabi. And as the day progressed, it was finally time to deal with the monster: her unruly hair. But unlike other days, there was no one for Perez to turn to for help. The knots, twists, and coils ended up getting the best of him, and they left Gabi running away and locking herself in the bathroom.

Like any good dad, Perez was set on finding a solution—a solution to fix all crazy hair days from there on out. After all, he couldn’t just let his daughter have mangled, tangled hair forever. So, he got to work.

Through dedication, persistence, and trial and error, Daily Dose, the miracle leave-in conditioner, was born.

(Daily Dose)

Made With Every Hair Type In Mind

With such a unique origin story, Perez knew his product needed to be just as original. No more of that greasy, chemical-infested stuff you see on every store shelf. So, the brand made sure to only use top-of-the-line ingredients without compromising performance.

“We worked with a veteran industry chemist to develop the product, and the process involved numerous iterations,” Perez shared with Suggest. “We compared different leave-in conditioner formulas on different areas of my daughter Gabi’s hair. We spent a lot of time fine tuning the formula.”

Through that devoted research came a product that omits harmful ingredients such as parabens, sodium lauryl, ether sulfates, petroleum, mineral oil, phthalates, and synthetic colors but is also vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free.

Not only is the product jam-packed with good-for-you compounds, but it also successfully works to eliminate frizz, detangle, strengthen, protect, soften, and moisturize. In other words, Daily Dose harbours “optimal performance for healthy hair with great benefits that yield impressive results,” according to Perez.

And did I mention that this miracle leave-in conditioner was made for every single hair type? Part of the Daily Dose mission was to specifically develop a formula that “wouldn’t weigh down hair types 1 and 2, but would also satisfy the moisturizing demands of type 3 and 4 hair,” said Perez. And, boy, did the brand do that, as I tried it out for myself.

(Daily Dose)

Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Leave-In Conditioner Review

I put Daily Dose to the test, while simultaneously putting my skeptic hat on. Because if you know me, I’ve tried just about every big hair care product there is. So there was going to be some major competition.

But let me tell you, this product is the real deal.

Having jumped out of the shower and towel drying my hair, I sprayed it all over my strands. I let it sit for just a bit to do it’s magic and then reached for my hair brush—and it glided right through.

I naturally lose a lot of hair, especially after showers, but this single product minimized my hair loss and left my mane feeling soft, shiny, smooth, and all around healthy.

Dedicated To A Cause

But Daily Dose doesn’t just care about your hair. With a Hispanic-based brand founded on a dad helping out his daughter, it doesn’t come as a surprise that they also care about giving back.

With each purchase, 2% of all revenue supports clean water projects globally, as clean water shouldn’t be a luxury but a necessity.

(Daily Dose)

“Having clean water is a basic human right,” shared Perez. “There are so many people in the world that don’t have access to clean water and we wanted to make that possible. We give 2% of our sales to Charity Water and are looking forward to helping provide thousands of clean water projects all over the world!”

With an impactful origin story, beneficial ingredients, real results, and a give-back component, Daily Dose is guaranteed to be your new best friend. So snath a bottle for yourself here (and enjoy free shipping in the process!).