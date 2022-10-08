Made ‘For Humans Living Life’, This Goldilocks Bag Brand Combines Functionality With Style

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Finding the perfect Goldilocks bag is no small feat. It must be visually attractive, functional, durable, and, ideally, less expensive than a used car. When three women from NYC couldn’t find a bag that fit these elusive standards, they cut out the middleman entirely. They made it themselves.

Dagne Dover’s founders know the importance of wardrobe pieces you can actually live in. (Because your daily to-do list is a bit more rugged than the runway.) That’s why they’ve committed to making long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish bags that can go with you anywhere.

From the office to the gym to the airport to date night, Dagne Dover’s collections feature a wide range of sizes and shapes so you can find your perfect Goldilocks bag—not too haute, not too casual, just right.

This Is Not Your School Days’ Backpack

Dagne Dover’s Dakota Backpack is the perfect way to stay hands-free on the go without sacrificing valuable space. Whether going on a weekend getaway or taking the kids on a family outing, this spacious bag has room for everything you need—and a little extra, too.

The Dakota features a built-in laptop sleeve that fits most 16” laptops. It also comes with a shoe and dust bag for seamless work-to-gym transitions. This roomy backpack has a whopping 12 pockets and compartments and a zip-top pouch for small essentials you don’t want to lose in all that room.

My favorite part about this bag (and all of Dagne Dover’s collection, honestly) is the matte 100% neoprene material. This high-tech fabric is water-resistant and shock-absorbent. This means it can handle whatever life throws at you, keeping your stuff safe and dry. While a few reviewers reported creasing or pilling, Dagne Dover offers helpful tips on rejuvenating your neoprene back to normal if necessary.

The matte finish of the neoprene and clean lines of the bag give the Dakota a sleek, modern look that you can dress up or down. Oh, and did we mention that it’s helping save the planet? The backpack lining, shoe bag, and dust bag are made from Repreve recycled polyester, a durable material made from recycled water bottles.

The Perfect Everyday Crossbody

A shopper favorite, Dagne Dover’s Micah Crossbody is the essential everyday bag for all your essentials. The bag was designed to keep you organized, with clever features like card slots in the front exterior pocket, a detachable key leash, and a magnetic closure exterior phone pocket. The interior mesh slip pocket is a great place to carry your sunglasses, while two elastic loops in the front pocket are handy for chapstick or pens.

Perfect for running errands or carrying necessities on your next day trip, the Micah features Dagne Dover’s signature neoprene that is not only durable but lightweight. Coupled with the wide, adjustable shoulder strap, you won’t have to worry about this crossbody weighing you down.

The 100% vegan Micah is available in a number of neutral shades that easily pair with any look you’re rocking that day. The matching hardware, strap, and front label add to a seamless, chic look.

Touting an overall 3L volume, many reviews note the bag holds more than it looks. Plus, its functional size works for many venues that carry bag size restrictions.

The Perfect Every Day, Overnight, All-The-Time Duffel

For those who prefer the look of a satchel but still want storage space, the Landon Carryall Bag is the perfect solution. Use it as a dressed-up gym bag, dressed-down luggage, and everything in between. The spacious carryall has enough room to store a 13″ laptop, change of shoes (in the included shoe bag, of course), clothes, canteen—need I go on?

Like the Dakota, the Landon is made from premium, water-resistant, shock-proof neoprene. It also has a performance air pouch to keep your carryall breezy and odor-free. Thanks to its detachable strap, you can wear the Landon as a crossbody or carry it like a tote. Additionally, the Landon has a covert back pocket for quick and secure access to your phone on the go.

The Landon is available in five sizes and six colors, meaning you can get the perfect duffel for your needs and style. The medium caught my eye first, as it seemed large enough to be an overnight bag but not so bulky I couldn’t take it into the office. Many customers report wanting to buy a bigger version after sticking with a small one. You can compare Landon sizes directly on Dagne Dover’s website to find your perfect fit.

“As a mom, this bag is so practical and cute,” one happy reviewer wrote. “I needed something that [wouldn’t] stain but could carry all of my essentials. This bag is a lifesaver and goes so well with my athletic/casual attire. The quality is amazing.”

You shouldn’t have to sacrifice functionality for style or vice versa. From its roomy carryalls to compact crossbodies, Dagne Dover’s eco-conscious, function-meets-form ethos is apparent in every bag. Dagne Dover was made by hard-working women for hard-working women. So, go ahead—meet your new Goldilocks bag today.

