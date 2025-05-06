driver-causes-multi-vehicle-accident-after-missing-exit-on-busy-highway

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has cautioned the public to consider other people’s safety on the road after a driver caused a multi-vehicle rear-end accident on a busy highway.

Videos by Suggest

The reason? The driver missed their exit.

In a post on its social media accounts, ODOT shared a video of the driver completely stopping on I-71 in Columbus, Ohio, after missing the I-670 exit.

After multiple vehicles crashed into each other, the car moved over and slowly exited the highway. The driver also didn’t seem to notice the accident behind them.

The accident occurred right by the I-670 split on I-71 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo by Ohio Department of Transportation/Facebook

“When you are driving along a major interstate and you miss your exit, do you A) keep driving and get off at the next one or B) come to a complete stop, cause a multi-car rear-end crash, and then drive away,” the post reads. “HINT: The answer is NEVER B. Do not be this driver. Actions like the one in the video are extremely dangerous to yourself and other drivers.”

ODOT Says No Person Was Injured in the Accident

In a statement, ODOT spokesperson Matt Bruning confirmed that no one was seriously hurt in the multi-vehicle highway accident. Those involved in the accident had suffered bruises and bumps, but their vehicles had extensive damage.

“It’s almost like maybe they had some kind of a mechanical issue with their vehicle or a flat tire or something,” Bruning also explained. “And they were trying to get off of the highway to get some assistance or something along that lines.”

He then said, “If you ever have a situation like that, just keep your seatbelt on, call for assistance.”

Bruning further explained that if someone is caught in a situation where the driver misses their exit and they are trying to make it, it’s best to slow down to get from behind them to avoid a rear-end crash.

Bruning pointed out that no one should totally stop in the middle of the highway. “What this driver did is extremely dangerous,” he said. “And the absolute worst thing you could do.”