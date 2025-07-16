Dad Accidentally Sets Himself On Fire While Cooking For 4-Year-Old Daughter

A 32-year-old Australian father, Matt Bright, accidentally set himself on fire while he was cooking dinner for his 4-year-old daughter, Bella.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Daily Mail, Bright was cooking dinner for Bella on Monday, July 7, at their Newcastle home in Sydney. However, frying oil in his pan exploded, which resulted in his flammable hoodie to be set on fire.

“What should have been a quiet night at home turned into a sudden and life changing nightmare,” Ellie Bright, Matt’s sister, wrote in a GoFundMe.

As the father was engulfed in flames, Bella watched in horror, with neighbors spotting the man and calling emergency services. In an act of bravery, the 4-year-old girl met the first responders and led them to her father.

As per the fundraiser, Bright was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital. On his 32nd birthday, on Wednesday, July 9, he underwent his first surgery. He suffered burns to 40% of his body.

Bright currently remains in the intensive care unit in serious condition, albeit stabilized. He must undergo more surgeries in the coming days and weeks, as per Ellie Bright.

Road To Recovery

The GoFundMe was created to help cover medical costs. It will also help cover accommodation, travel, time away from work, and other expenses that might stem from Bright’s hospitalization.

In the fundraiser, Matt Bright is described as being “everything” to his family.

“Matt is so many things,” Ellie continued. “He is a dad, a husband, a son, a brother, a nephew, a grandson, a godson, a brother-in-law, a son-in-law and a friend. He is gentle, kind, thoughtful, strong.”

“We are walking this road together. Claire, Mum and Dad, our whole family. And already we are surrounded by so much love. Bella’s preschool has wrapped Claire in kindness. Matt’s football club has shown up in big and small ways. Friends near and far are lifting us with messages, meals and care.”

In a Facebook post, the Waratah Mayfield Cheetahs, Matt’s soccer team, shared his story, as well as the fundraiser.

“In the last week the cheetahs have been hit with some devastating news about our team mate, Matt Bright,” the Cheetahs wrote. “There has now been a go fund page set up for our cheetah Matty to support him and his family, if able, please share and donate.”

Currently, the family has raised AUD 33,941 ($22,137.85) of their AUD 35,000 ($22,828.57) goal.