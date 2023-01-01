DaBaby vs Roddy Ricch: Who Has The Higher Net Worth In 2023?

Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt.

In case you missed it, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch scored two Billboard Music Awards last week for their single “Rockstar”—one for Top Rap Song and the other for Top Streaming Song. The two rappers are on top of their game right now, but how much can a hot track affect their bottom line? You might think DaBaby’s net worth isn’t jaw-dropping since he’s only been around for a couple of years. Or perhaps you’re curious about Roddy Ricch’s net worth, given that he only has one official studio album.

We have the answers for you! Find out how much DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are worth. Hint: one of the rap stars is much richer than the other.

DaBaby And Roddy Ricch Are Two Of The Biggest Rappers Right Now

DaBaby, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, blew up in 2019 after he inked a deal with Interscope Records. His debut studio album, Baby on Baby, peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200, but the rapper was just getting started. His immediate follow-up, Kirk, and his 2020 album Blame it on Baby, both debuted at number one. Fans were awestruck by the speed at which he was putting out new music—not only did he work fast, but every song was a banger.

DaBaby smashed records with those second and third albums. All 13 tracks on Kirk, as well as 12 out of 13 tracks on Blame it on Baby, charted on the Billboard Hot 100. (No doubt that guest spots from artists like NBA YoungBoy, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj helped him get there.)

Despite DaBaby’s initial success, he faced massive scrutiny in 2021 over homophobic comments he made during his set at Rolling Loud Miami.

Roddy Ricch came up just as fast. At just 22, he’s the recipient of nine Grammy Award nominations and one win (Best Rap Performance for Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle”).

In contrast to DaBaby, he only has a single studio album under his belt. Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, released in 2019, debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and stayed on top for four non-consecutive weeks.

The record also swept the 2020 awards season, earning an American Music Award, Apple Music Award, BET Award, and BET Hip Hop Award.

They Created A Hit Song Together Called ‘Rockstar’

Putting DaBaby and Roddy Ricch in the same studio was a no-brainer. They released their collaboration “Rockstar” in April 2020; it was the second single off of Blame it on Baby.

The song reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 in its seventh week. It even spent six weeks on the top of the charts in Australia and the U.K. “Rockstar” was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

“What’s next? tell me something else I can’t do,” DaBaby wrote with pride on Instagram when it hit number one.

What Is DaBaby’s Net Worth In 2023?

(YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com)

DaBaby currently has an estimated net worth of $5 million. It’s not as high a figure as some would have guessed, and given that he’s currently canceled, it’s difficult to determine his potential for growth.

For clues on his income, check out the details on his 2020 arrest in Florida. A concert promoter was jumped and robbed for not paying DaBaby his full performance fee. CNN reported that he was offered $30,000 for a gig, but he was shorted $10,000. It sounds like he’s making good money spitting bars in clubs.

TMZ revealed another juicy tidbit when he appeared in court after his arrest. DaBaby apparently needed his lawyer to go to a Miami hotel and retrieve $250,000 in cash that he had stuffed in his room. It’s hard to get an accurate net worth when he’s keeping that many bills hidden away!

Aside from album sales and live shows, it looks like DaBaby is making money from appearing on other artists’ tracks. According to XXL, his rate for a guest verse was $5,000 in 2019. By 2021, he was charging $300,000.

What Is Roddy Ricch’s Net Worth In 2023?

(Getty)

Turns out Roddy Ricch is living up to his name. Despite being seven years younger and having two fewer albums than DaBaby, his estimated net worth is $20 million.

We’re not sure about all of the things he’s spending his money on. When he was charged with hitting a car in Los Angeles in 2020, it was revealed that the Dodge Charger he was driving was borrowed. And when he signed a one-year lease on an Encino home for $15,950 per month, he stopped paying after three months. In November 2020, the landlord hit him with a lawsuit demanding $200,000 in back rent.

Perhaps Ricch could cash in on some of his assets to cover his lawsuits. In May, he posted a now-deleted pic showing off a genuine Lakers championship ring. According to the Los Angeles Times, the bling—made of 180 grams of yellow gold and set with 804 stones—was worth over $20,000. Other sources estimate that it could fetch as much as $300,000.

And in November 2020, he showed off a custom diamond necklace with a portrait of mentor Nipsey Hussle set inside a large iced-out pendant. Check out jeweler Elliot Elliante’s pic of the piece:

Elliante lists a single diamond chain for $55,000 on his website—prices for other pieces are so astronomically expensive that they are provided by request only. We imagine Ricch’s necklace could fetch as much as six figures.

With Ricch’s Grammy win and more albums to come, we suspect his net worth will only go up from here.