Cynthia Nixon Slammed By Former ‘SATC’ Costume Designer ‘It’s All About Cynthia’

A former Sex and the City insider is opening up about her time on the hit show and why she didn’t return for the sequel, And Just Like That… Patricia Field, a costume designer, got candid about her relationship with Cynthia Nixon in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

Former Costume Designer: SATC Cast Think They ‘Know Everything’

While Field couldn’t return for the show due to her work commitments on the Netflix series Emily In Paris, some wonder if she actually just didn’t want to deal with the stars of Sex and the City.

During the interview, Field mentioned her former assistant, Molly Rogers, who is now the costume designer on the series. “I like some of it, I don’t like all of it, but I know what Molly’s dealing with,” she said when asked about the new show’s fashion statements.

So, what is Rogers dealing with? “Well, I know those gals! Sarah Jessica [Parker] thinks she knows everything – and she does,” Field laughed. Parker is actually the one who helped Field score her job on the original series, recommending her after the two worked together on 1995’s Miami Rhapsody.

While Field admires Parker’s fashion sense, she wasn’t as complimentary when speaking about other cast members. “Cynthia Nixon thinks she knows everything – and she doesn’t!” Field shared. “Even today, when I speak with Molly, it’s all about Cynthia. I say, ‘I remember what you are going through.’”

Field’s Relationship With Kim Cattrall

Field also talked about former cast member Kim Cattrall, who famously declined to return for the sequel series. Apparently, the two remain “socially” close. “I would walk into her dressing room and she’d be watching old female comedians like Mae West,” Field said of Cattrall.

When asked about Cattrall’s absence from the newest addition to the franchise, Field said, “It is a vacuum. I hear it everywhere. Everyone is mad she won’t be in it.” Cattrall has been very open in the past as to why she won’t return, citing onset bickering between her and Parker.

Tension Between Cattrall and SJP

In a 2017 interview, Cattrall said, “The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over…Sarah Jessica, she could have been nicer….I don’t know what her issue is. I never have.” She also said the two were colleagues, not friends. The feuding between the two was so serious, Cattrall didn’t want to return for the two SATC movies.

Parker denies any tension between her and her former costar. “I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” she said in a 2018 interview when asked about Cattrall’s previous comments. “I always think what ties us together is this experience – it was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives.”

Need Some Last Minute Gift Ideas? We’ve Got You Covered!

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift