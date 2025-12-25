CVS Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

Not only is CVS a lifesaver for last-minute greeting cards and stocking stuffers, but its pharmacy is also crucial for filling important prescriptions during the holidays.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that many folks are curious about CVS’s holiday hours.

Yes, CVS is open on Christmas. However, store and pharmacy hours vary by location. Some pharmacies may have limited hours on Christmas Day, while others might be closed entirely. You’ll still be able to pop in for last-minute needs like wrapping paper, unexpected gifts, and grocery staples.

CVS may not be the first place you think of for holiday shopping. However, it truly is the MVP of last-minute gifting. Where else can you grab a scented candle, a box of chocolates, and a remedy for your uncle’s questionable holiday cough all in one go?

A customer looks over the greeting cards at CVS on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Kevin Clark/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

While CVS will be open on Christmas, don’t expect your usual 24/7 service. Most locations will operate on limited holiday hours, typically from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. As for the pharmacy, it’s a bit of a Christmas gamble. Some will have reduced hours, while others will be closed entirely, giving pharmacists a much-deserved break.

Where to Check Your CVS Store Christmas Day Hours

Before visiting the pharmacy, use the CVS store locator to find your preferred location and check its Christmas Day hours, if available.

Meanwhile, make sure to check your prescription bottles to ensure you have enough medication to last until pharmacies reopen on Dec. 26.

So, before you head out for some last-minute panic-buying or a much-needed remedy for your holiday food coma, be sure to check your local CVS’s hours. You don’t want to be the person staring into a closed pharmacy when all you wanted for Christmas was some antacid…