Cracker Barrel Is Bring Back Two Fan Favorites Due To Popular Demand

After garnering controversy and backlash last year, Cracker Barrel is back to listening to fans and their wants. So the popular breakfast chain is bringing back two classic fan favorites.

Cracker Barrel announced the return of both its Hamburger Steak and its Eggs in the Basket. Both are “returning by popular demand.”

“Winter calls for comfort and connection, and nothing delivers that better than the classics,” Thomas Yun, Cracker Barrel’s vice president of menu strategy and innovation, said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. “Bringing back Hamburger Steak and Eggs in the Basket was an easy choice.”

Yun said bringing back the two dishes was a no-brainer.

“Not only are they timeless favorites with deep roots on our menu, but they’re also among the most requested dishes from our guests.”

Cracker Barrel Brings Back Two Fan Favorites

Hamburger Steak first appeared on the original menu when the restaurant opened in 1969. Meanwhile, Eggs in the Basket is also a classic menu item. Both will appear on Cracker Barrel’s Meals for Two value deal. It’s available Monday through Friday for $19.99.

“These dishes are uniquely Cracker Barrel — rooted in tradition and loved for generations — and we’re thrilled to bring back classics our guests know and love, made the way they remember,” Yun said.

Meanwhile, cookbook author Kelli Ferrell praised the move. She believes that Cracker Barrel is finally listening to its customers.

“Cracker Barrel is known for Southern comfort, you know what I mean?” Ferrell told Fox News Digital. “It’s one of those things where you can get breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I think that they should stick to their staple pieces.”

It’s good to see the restaurant chain garnering some goodwill after pretty much the entire country turned against it last year. The company was attempting to rebrand itself by remodeling restaurants and stripping away that old country feel. But that didn’t go over well with the audience.