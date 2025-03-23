Cowgirl Influencer ‘Miss Rodeo’ Dead at 20

Valeria Mireles, a cowgirl influencer known as “Miss Rodeo,” passed away earlier this month at the age of 20.

According to People, Mireles passed away on Monday, Mar. 10, following a car accident in the northeastern state of Nuevo León, Mexico. Further details about the social media influencer’s sudden death were not made public.

Mireles’ parents released a statement to the Mexican news outlet N+. They “asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Mireles’ uncle, David González, who is also the former mayor of her hometown, Sabinas Hidalgo, released a statement about her sudden passing.

“Niece Ana Valeria Mireles Villarreal, you will always live in our hearts,” he wrote, per Daily Mail. “We will miss you very much.”

People further reported that Mireles’ Miss Rodeo TikTok and Instagram accounts attracted around 75,000 followers. The accounts showcased her cowgirl lifestyle and horseback riding skills.

She was previously crowned Miss Rodeo Nuevo León 2020-2021 and Miss Rodeo Mexico 2021-2022. Mireles was a runner-up in the 2021 national pole race and the following year. She represented Mexico during the competition, which was hosted in Wyoming.

Mexican Rodeo Federation and Miss Rodeo Nuevo León Releases Statements Following Miss Rodeo’s Sudden Death

In a statement, the Mexican Rodeo Federation praised Mireles for her talents.

“Valeria was more than a rodeo queen; she was an ambassador of cowboy culture, an inspiration to many young women,” the statement reads. “Her smile lit up every arena, and her passion for rodeo was contagious. Although her passing leaves a void, her legacy will live on in our hearts and in the memory of rodeo.”

Miss Rodeo Nuevo León also released a statement about Mireles.

“Each star in our logo reflects the gratitude and passion of our Misses,” the organization shared. “And two belong to you, Ana Valeria Míreles Villarreal,’ the company said. ‘You left beautiful footprints forever. Thank you for your empathy, love, charity, kindness, and enthusiasm.”