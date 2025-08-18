courtney-stodden-reveals-weight-loss-and-body-transformation-after-getting-sober

As Courtney Stodden continues her sobriety journey, she is sharing details about the weight loss and body transformation she has experienced since she stopped drinking alcohol.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Stodden showed off her new figure by wearing just a red bra with matching bottoms. She also showed a before image. “No alcohol versus alcohol,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Many of her followers praised her for the body transformation.

“Keep smashing it, you’re such an inspiration,” one follower wrote.

Another then stated, “You are a Queen, a wonderful woman who has healed after of survive awful problems. I admire you due to that.”

Meanwhile, a follower praised both her before-and-after appearances. “Before and after you’re still a gorgeous woman; but when your inside feels as good as your outside? That’s a win. Proud of you sharing your journey with us!”

However, as usual, there were critics in the comment section. “If you ever wanna be taking seriously I would cover up a little more,” one critic wrote. “[You’re] gorgeous and have an amazing body, but we want to know what’s on the inside.”

A follower was quick to call out the comment, writing, “Women should be taken seriously, full stop. What she’s wearing has nothing to do with her validity.”

Courtney Stodden Recently Opened Up About Her Sobriety Journey

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Courtney Stodden discussed how her sobriety journey is healing both physically and mentally.

“I am healing from past trauma,” she explained. “It’s my sober journey for my overall health. I used alcohol to deal with pain, but all it did was make things more difficult.”

Stodden further discussed how alcohol had become her escape over the years, leading to it becoming a trap for her. “I used it to survive my trauma, but it ended up making me feel lost and ashamed,” she said. “This breakup isn’t just with a substance – it’s with a version of myself I’m ready to leave behind.”

“At some point, blacking out stopped being cute,” she noted. “I used alcohol to deal with pain, but all it did was make things messier – and make me louder in all the wrong ways. I’m finally cutting ties. Alcohol and I? Total toxic ex energy.”

Stodden also stated that she felt “calm” after ditching alcohol, which has helped her have “clarity” over her life. She then pointed out she’s “very happy with the decision” to focus on her sobriety journey and overall health.

“Giving up alcohol also helps with my mental health,” she continued. “I feel better without it.”









