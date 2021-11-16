Courteney Cox’s Chicken In Milk’ Recipe Could Replace Turkey For Thanksgiving

Courteney Cox just shared another recipe video on Instagram. This time, the Friends actress is cooking up chicken in milk. Cox got the recipe from chef Jamie Oliver, shouting him out in the caption of her video.

“Chicken in Milk with sage and citrus (so good),” she wrote. “Thanks @jamieoliver xx Also check out his new book: Together.”

The actress acknowledges the unexpected ingredient, starting off the video by saying, “You heard me, I said milk.”

The video, soundtracked by Taylor Swift’s hit song “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version),” shows Cox preparing the chicken. The camera flips around, showing the chicken going from the pot, to a baking sheet, back to the pot, and finally into the oven.

Make The Recipe Yourself!

The recipe’s ingredients call for:

3.5 lbs free-range whole chicken

One stick of unsalted butter

Olive oil

½ a cinnamon stick

1 bunch of fresh sage, leaves picked

2 lemons

10 cloves of garlic

2 ⅓ cups of milk

The milk comes into play later in the recipe, after the chicken has been seasoned and fried until it’s an even brown. Then, Cox pours the milk in, followed by the lemons, garlic cloves, and sage.

Potential Thanksgiving Meal?

The actress shares some serving tips in her caption as well: “To serve, pull the meat off the bones and divide between plates. Spoon over plenty of juice and the little curds. Delicious served with wilted spinach or greens and some mashed potato.”

If you’re looking for alternatives to turkey this Thanksgiving, watch Cox’s video and try the recipe out for yourself!