Courteney Cox Updates Her 1985 Tampax Commercial With Funny But Very Real Take On Menopause

Courteney Cox is telling it to us straight in a recent Instagram reel. In the video spoof of her 1985 tampon commercial, the actress gets the last laugh as she takes on menopause.

On September 18, Cox delighted fans and celebrities alike with a hilarious and extremely relatable video about menopause. In the post, the actress shares how her “commercial needed an update,” referring to a tampon advertisement she filmed prior to becoming a celebrity. The updated version of the commercial is remarkably similar to the original. From a play on the dialogue to her facial expressions and epic 80’s outfit—a blue t-shirt worn over a leotard with purple tights and knee high leg warmers—Cox more than delivers.

In the original commercial, a then-21-year-old Cox begins by asking, “Does your life change once a month because of your period?” 58-year-old Cox retorts: “Did your life completely change because of menopause?” The video then goes back and forth between the original dialogue, the newly edited version, and a split screen of both.

The actress plays off of the tampon commercial with each flip of the screen. She counters the question in the original, “still using pads?” with “still getting hot flashes?” As she shares how the tampons “can change the way you feel about your period,” Cox sarcastically answers that “menopause can change the way you feel about getting older.” She then continues the updated video by giving us the truth: “Menopause will eat you alive. It’s horrible. Nothing else can do that.”

‘Nothing Good About Menopause’ Except Cox’s Video

The video update from the celebrity was an instant viral sensation. Fans around the world immediately shared their appreciation of the video. Even Cox’s well-known fans jumped into the comments. Drew Barrymore shares with Cox, “You know it’s one of my favs.” Vicky Pattison, an actress best known for appearing on MTV’s Geordie Shore, reflects how “I didn’t think I could love you any more… then you did this.” Brandi Carlile sums up what we’re all thinking with her comment, “Ok, you won the internet today Courteney.”

Although Cox ends her video by reminding us that “there is nothing good about menopause,” we disagree. If it weren’t for menopause, we wouldn’t have this incredibly relatable video from Cox. This video may actually change the way we feel about getting older. Now that’s something.

