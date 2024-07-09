Courteney Cox Rocks Tiny Black Bikini, Face Mask in Hilarious Video

Famed actor Courteney Cox has gone viral. This after the Friends actress recently celebrated a milestone birthday. She turned 60 years old on June 15.

Cox let it all hang out in a recent social media post. Rocking a skimpy two-piece set and a facial mask. Giving fans a peek into what she does to keep her youthful looks.

“I just had a birthday. Don’t love the number, but look, we have no choice. You just gotta do the best you can,” she said.

Courteney Cox Gets Candid on Matthew Perry

Famed actor Matthew Perry tragically passed away in October 2023. the star actor appeared in several hit productions such as The Odd Couple reboot, Cougar Town, and The Good Wife. However, he is most known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s sitcom, Friends.

It has been over seven months since his passing, but tributes are still pouring in about the late actor. Cox, who co-starred on Friends with Perry, reminisced about the “huge heart,” of the late actor in a recent interview.

“I think he’s one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He’s genuinely [got] a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled,” Cox said of Perry.

The actress also added that Perry still “visits her a lot” posthumously.

“He visits me a lot if we believe in that,” she added. “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that are…I think they guide us.” Cox added that she senses that Perry’s spirit is “around for sure.”

Lisa Kudrow Reflects on ‘Friends’

Friends was one of the shows in the 1990s that led to the success of many of the sitcoms that we see today. The show premiered in September 1994 to an audience of more than 20 million viewers. The sitcom would go on to run for 10 seasons and aired 236 episodes. It is widely regarded as the most popular sitcom ever.

Lisa Kudrow, one of the stars of the sitcom, says watching the episodes now gives her a new perspective on the show. Notably how “blown away,” she is by her former co-stars.

“I’m laughing out loud, and everyone is hilarious. I’m blown away by Courteney Cox. Blown away by Jen. Matthew is just uniquely hilarious. No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him,” Kudrow said.

“Matt LeBlanc is hilarious. And David Schwimmer, too. Sometimes I even laugh at what I’ve done.”