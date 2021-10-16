Courteney Cox’s Reveals Her Trick For Making A Healthier Chicken Curry That Is Sure To Please

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Courteney Cox channeled her alter ego Monica Geller once again on Instagram. During this kitchen adventure, the 56-year-old actress showed fans how to prepare chicken curry, a warming Indian staple. Similar to her other recipes, though, such as Keto chips and banana bread, Cox made the recipe her own while keeping it healthy.

A glimpse at the recipe and fans will quickly realize that Cox tackles the curry sauce with a healthy dose of cauliflower. Consequently, she transforms the dish into a healthy creamy cauliflower-based curry studded with spicy tender chicken.

How To Make Courteney Cox’s Chicken Curry

Without missing a beat, Cox kicks off the video by reassuring her fans they’re in for a treat. “Chicken curry, a little complicated, but we got this,” Cox confidently states.

While Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” plays in the background, the Friends actress gets down to business. First, we see Cox readying the curry sauce. She starts by using a food processor to chop her cauliflower, then snapping ginger and taking names.

Additionally, we see her removing seeds from Serrano chilis using a spoon. However, one fan gives Cox some advice for next time, “Love it! Tip…a small melon baller works great for seeding jalapeños.”

Although not shown, the recipe calls for the cauliflower mixture to be transferred to a blender once tender. As a result, the mixture is effortlessly blended into a creamy curry-like sauce. While sautéing the chicken, Cox adds the curry sauce and a splash of coconut milk to complete the dish. “Damn, that’s good!” Cox exclaims as she takes a bite.

Chicken curry, are you ready for this one, as Courteney Cox puts it?

Courteney Cox’s Chicken Curry Recipe

Chicken Curry Ingredients

1 lb. chicken tenders cut into small cubes

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon chopped serrano chili (optional)

1 teaspoon unsalted curry powder

Salt to taste

1-2 cups curry sauce (recipe below)

1/2 tablespoon chopped green onion

1/2 tablespoon chopped cilantro

Chicken Curry Instructions

Heat a medium-size frying pan over medium-high heat. Next, spray the pan with coconut oil, sauté onion, and serrano chili. Add chicken, curry powder and salt. Sauté until chicken is slightly brown on outside but not cooked through. Pour in the curry sauce (see recipe below) and reduce heat to simmer. Cover and simmer for about 5-10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Top with fresh cilantro or onion. Serve over cauliflower or basmati rice.

Curry Sauce Ingredients

1/2 brown onion

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon ginger

1/2 serrano chili, stem and seeds removed)

1 to 2 tablespoons unsalted curry powder

1 box of organic chicken stock

1 cup of chopped cauliflower

Curry Sauce Instructions

Pulse onion, garlic, ginger and chili in a food processor until you have a paste. Heat a medium-sized stock pot over medium heat. Next, add the paste and about 1 to 2 tablespoons of broth to the pot and sauté until it starts to brown. Add more chicken stock if the paste browns too quickly or starts to burn. Once the paste finishes cooking, add the curry powder, and a splash of chicken stock. Then, cook for an additonal minute, stirring contantly so the mixture doesn’t burn. Pour in remaining chicken stock and the cauliflower. Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender. Transfer the cauliflower mixture to a blender and puree on the lowest speed until sauce is completely smooth. Add water or more broth if sauce is too thick. Taste and adjust seasoning, adding salt or coconut milk for sweetness.