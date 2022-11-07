The Surprising Ingredient Courteney Cox And Brandi Carlile Add To Their ‘Best Ever’ Steaks

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Once again, Courteney Cox has shown off her Monica Geller-worthy culinary skills. And in her recent endeavor, she is showing fans how to make the perfect grilled steak that would make any beef lover drool.

Over the years, Cox has proven to be quite the foodie and knows a thing or two about delicious food. In spite of this, everyone has an opinion about the best way to cook a steak, and Cox admits she thought she had it perfect until she got this mind-blowing recipe from Brandi Carlisle with one surprising ingredient.

In Cox’s opinion, this is “the greatest steak of all time.”

Cox starts by drizzling her Ribeye steaks with truffle oil (you can also use olive oil) and coarse salt. “I like a lot of salt,” she tells her fans as she liberally seasons her steaks. Following freshly ground pepper, she adds a peculiar ingredient to the seasoning that most home cooks probably don’t add to their steaks: freshly ground coffee.

Adding ground coffee to steak may seem odd, but it’s a brilliant culinary move. The bitterness of coffee can help balance the richness of steak, especially a fatty cut. Paired with brown sugar, as Cox added, the two form a rich, flavorful crust when grilled. For a nice medium rare, cook for two to three minutes per side. Also, using fresh grounds will result in the best flavor.

Given the richness of her entree, Cox opted for some lighter sides to complete her steak dinners. The result is a swoon-worthy dish: an exquisitely grilled coffee-rubbed steak to die for alongside velvety cauliflower mash and grilled asparagus. Our hearts are racing with the thought of being dinner guests.

Here’s the ingredient breakout Cox’s provides for the meal.

Coffee-Rubbed Steaks

New York or Ribeye steaks (room temperature)

Olive or truffle oil

Coarse salt

Freshly ground pepper

Brown sugar (for a dusting)

Finely ground black coffee or espresso beans

Mashed Cauliflower

Heads of cauliflower (steamed)

Cream cheese

Butter

White pepper

Kosher salt

Grilled Asparagus

Asparagus (trimmed)

Olive oil

Lawry’s garlic salt

Cox doesn’t provide exact measurements, but like any perfect recipe, the chef knows best!

