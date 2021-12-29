Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When it comes to holiday meals, turkey and ham are the main stars of the show. On the other hand, we reserve chicken for everyday meals: nuggets and strips, quick and easy.

But Friends and Shining Vale star Courteney Cox recently turned to Instagram and proved that even this common dish can be elevated into a juicy, flavorful delicacy. Of course, a celebration is just a plus—you can (and should) enjoy this tender, herb-roasted chicken year-round.

Start With The Seasoning

Cox’s mouth-watering recipe takes only five ingredients and around an hour and a half. To start, preheat your oven to 425ºF. Then, cover an entire 4 lb chicken in organic olive oil.

Generously sprinkle both sides of the chicken with kosher salt and Herbs de Provence. This is the first step in achieving flavorful, tender chicken. The sodium adds moisture (read: juiciness) and enhances the chicken’s natural flavor.



The Herbs de Provence adds the perfect blend of earthy, herbal, and fragrant notes. The French herb blend contains thyme, rosemary, marjoram, oregano, and tarragon.

Leeking Her Ultimate Secret

Bake the seasoned chicken for 25 minutes, and then turn the oven down to 350º F. After ten minutes of baking at 350ºF, take the chicken out and add medium-sliced leeks around the chicken in its roasting pan.

Leeks are distant cousins of garlic, chives, shallots, and onions. They offer a sweet, slightly oniony flavor that blends beautifully with the bright flavors of the Herbs de Provence blend.

Before putting the chicken back in the oven, double-check your oven’s temperature is at 350ºF. Leeks have many thin layers that can burn under intense heat.

Continue baking at 350ºF for 30-35 minutes. The chicken is done when the internal temperature at its thickest point is 165º F. Let sit for 10 minutes and slice.

Chef Courteney Has The Whole Meal Figured Out

The complex, multidimensional flavors of the roasted chicken allow it to stand on its own as the main event. But if you’re in the mood for a few side dishes, Chef Courteney has you covered.

Suggest highly recommends Cox’s amazing keto chips and guac for a meal starter. The recipe is simple enough to make while the chicken is cooking (hint: the chips bake at the same temp as the bird).

Cox’s homemade chips are made with only almond flour, shredded mozzarella, and seasoning. Avocado, lime, salt, and fresh cilantro make up the guac. It’s light, flavorful, and a perfect way to pass the time while you wait for the chicken to bake.



Finish the meal with Cox’s delicious gluten- and sugar-free banana bread. And the next time you’re in the mood for turkey, skip the whole bird and try one of Cox’s “insane” turkey burgers instead.