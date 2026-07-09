She Didn’t Find True Love on ‘Perfect Match’ — But She Still Found Her Happily Ever After 4 Months Later

Marissa George may not have found lasting romance on Perfect Match, but she found her happily ever after just months after leaving reality television.

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Marissa George has been on a couple of dating shows, but only after stepping away from Love Is Blind and Perfect Match did she reconnect with an old flame. George left season 4’s finale of Perfect Match with DeMari Davis, but they decided to remain friends.

So now, she’s with someone she briefly dated 13 years ago: D. Johnson.

The TV star spoke with PEOPLE, where she explained how she and D. Johnson have interacted over the years.

“Over the last 13 years, we somehow always found our way back to each other,” George said. “Anytime we were both single, we’d reconnect and it was always clear the feelings never really left. Even our mutual friends would always say, ‘If the timing ever works out, they’re going to end up together.'”

After 13 Years And Two Dating Shows, Marissa George Has Found Love

“Eventually, after years spent being each other’s ‘what if,’ we got to a point where we were like, ‘Screw the distance, this is worth it,'” she continued.

“The day I said ‘I do,’ I felt this immense responsibility in the most beautiful way,” George said. “Not pressure, but clarity. Like, this is serious. This is real partnership.”

“I can’t play games and I don’t want to. It’s not that I didn’t take past relationships seriously, but I honestly don’t think I fully understood what a healthy love was supposed to feel like until now. And once you experience a love that feels peaceful, grounding, safe, and freeing all at once, it completely changes you.”

“I’m honestly just really excited that after all these years we finally get to choose each other fully and publicly,” she said.

The newlyweds plan to continue supporting each other’s careers while settling into married life together. They also hope their story reminds others that meaningful relationships can develop outside traditional timelines and unexpected places.