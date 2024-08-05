Couple Who Met as McDonald’s Coworkers Serving Restaurant’s Food at Their Wedding

Nothing says “I do” like a side of fries. A couple is proving it was love at first bite by having a McDonald’s themed wedding reception.

In 2016, 26-year-olds Abigail Armienta and Joseph Gomez were employed at the burger behemoth in the Westfield Galleria in Roseville, California. Their coworkers, eager to play matchmaker, orchestrated a secret setup disguised as a team bonding exercise outside of work.

“I knew before I showed up to the movie theater,” Gomez recalled to local news outlet KXTV. “I texted one of our coworkers, and I was like, ‘Hey, when are you going over there?’ He was like, ‘No, it’s just you two… we set you guys up.’”

Upon discovering the situation, Gomez chose to cover her movie ticket, and, just as their coworkers had anticipated, the two quickly connected. Six years later, on November 25, 2023, Gomez proposed to Armienta. He asked her to make him the happiest man on earth by taking his hand in McMarriage.

During their wedding reception, the couple plan to serve McDonald’s classic menu items including cheeseburgers and apple pies. (Image via The Knot)

Since their meeting at McDonald’s, Armienta has pursued a career in education while Gomez has focused on construction management, according to KXTV. Additionally, the McDonald’s location where they both worked has since closed.

The McDonald’s Themed Wedding is a Testament to Their McLove Story

The couple still cherishes the memories and, more importantly, the people they encountered during their time there. Among these was Crystal Almeida, their former McDonald’s general manager, who now serves as an area supervisor for the fast-food chain and is a planned guest at their wedding.

“They shared the same values and had similar upbringings. I felt they were truly made for each other,” Almeida explained. “When they started dating, I joked that I better be invited to the wedding. Now I’m delighted to say I am. I couldn’t be happier for them. It’s a true McLove story.”

Gomez and Armienta shared that many of their former McDonald’s coworkers were also invited to the bridal shower and ceremony. At the wedding reception, a welcome sign adorned with McDonald’s iconic golden arches showcased a collection of photos celebrating the couple.

They also intend to offer their guests classic McDonald’s menu items, such as cheeseburgers and apple pies, during the celebration.

However, the McDonald’s shout-outs at their wedding aren’t just for a laugh. The groom feels indebted to the fast food giant for his McLove connection.

“I’m really thankful because I wouldn’t have met the person that [I’m] going to spend the rest of my life with if I didn’t work at McDonald’s,” Gomez explained.