couple-gets-engaged-after-meeting-on-netflix-show

After five years, a child, and plenty of binge-worthy drama, this Netflix reality couple is finally engaged!

Sorry, guys and gals, Too Hot to Handle stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are officially off the market. Five years after sparks first flew on Netflix’s steamy dating show, the couple turned up the heat yet again by announcing their engagement in a joint Instagram post on October 7.

Perhaps sensing that half a decade of courtship and bearing a child made getting married a bit of a no-brainer, Miller wrote “IT FINALLY HAPPENED💍🤍” alongside the sweet post.

Miller and Holmes got engaged at the beach, and they definitely went all-in on the white theme. Holmes proposed at sunset with a setup of white roses and candles on the sand. The barefoot couple matched the vibe perfectly—Miller wore a white corset minidress, while Holmes rocked a white button-up and pants.

The Netflix Reality Show Alums Also Featured Their Son in Their Engagement Snaps…

The couple’s son, Reggie, who was born on June 20, 2024, was also present for the proposal. The adorable toddler wore a long-sleeved (you guessed it) white knit set for the occasion.

Of course, Miller also had to flaunt her engagement bling, per Instagram policy.

Images via Instagram / Emily Miller

Fellow Too Hot to Handle alumni were quick to congratulate the couple, and a common theme seemed to be “finally!”

“Omg! Finally! Congratulations, you guys!” their season two costar Chase DeMoor wrote. “This is so crazy, I couldn’t be more happy for you and Cam! From the villa to marriage.”

“Omggggggg…man finally did it! So happy for you guys!!” Christina Carmella gushed.

“Yay!!!!! Finally !!! Congratulations,” Too Hot to Handle season one star Francesca Farago added.

Recently engaged Netflix reality TV stars Emily Miller and Cam Holmes back in 2021. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Fans will remember that Miller and Holmes met on season 2 of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, a show where an all-seeing AI cone named Lana forbids contestants from any hanky-panky in the hopes that they’ll form deeper connections.

Although Miller and Holmes didn’t win their season, filmed in 2020 and released in June 2021, their onscreen romance obviously carried on offscreen.