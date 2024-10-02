Couple Captured Getting Busy in Random Stranger’s Driveway on Ring Camera

Are we there yet?! A couple was recently caught on a Ring camera getting biblical in broad daylight—right in a Michigan family’s driveway.

It seems the lush Michigan foliage got the couple too hot, forcing them to pull over and back into a random stranger’s driveway so they could enjoy each other’s bodies ASAP.

The hurried roll in the hay went down last month at Farmington Hills, near Detroit, according to local outlet Fox 2.

The Ring camera footage shows the passionate couple racing out of their vehicle, lust in their pulsating loins. The Casanova is seen unzipping his trousers as his hoody-wearing lady love assumes a dignified position. Her exposed buttocks hang out as she braces herself in the backseat for untold pleasures.

The couple seemed to find the scenic Michigan foliage irresistible and pulled over to enjoy the splendor of love. (Image via X / @unlimited_ls)

Despite their hurried state, the homeowner who captured the footage noted that the couple practiced safe lovemaking. The hopeless romantics also seemed to capture the footage so they could look back on the memory lovingly.

“He pulls his genitalia out, and it appears he puts a condom on — and then they have both of their cellphones set up in front of them,” the homeowner told Fox 2.

The couple was caught on a Ring camera making whoopee in a family’s driveway. (Image via X / @unlimited_ls)

In the footage, a truck passes by. However, the copulating couple can’t be bothered with prying eyes and continue their afternoon delight.

The homeowner noted that the woman of the couple seemed to urge her lover in the harrowing moment.

“A truck pulls up and she still stands there without her pants like she doesn’t want this to stop,” the homeowner marveled.

Meanwhile, it seems the family of the home where this whoopee-making session went down was alerted to the footage in a madcap way.

The homeowner discovered the “debauchery” only after her 13-year-old son received a Ring alert on his phone while at school. The teen, who had been monitoring the camera in anticipation of package delivery, witnessed the couple’s antics in their entirety.

“I’m angry that my child had to see such debauchery,” the distressed parent told Fox 2.

The family promptly notified the Farmington Hills Police Department. However, the couple reportedly remains at large.

Detroiters… watch your driveways.