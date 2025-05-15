Couple Accused Of Chaining Up Teen, Forcing Her To Live in Dog Crate

Authorities have arrested a couple from Gloucester Township for allegedly confining and abusing a teen girl. Detectives described her living conditions as ‘squalid.’

According to a press release by the Camden County Prosecutors’ Office, the alleged victim is 18 years old, but endured abuse since 2018. The Special Victims Unit and Gloucester Township Police Department were notified about the victim on Saturday, May 10. During the investigation, the victim told detectives that she had been abused for years. She named her abusers as Brenda Spencer, 38, and Brandon Mosley, 41. The teen reportedly said Spencer removed her from school in sixth grade. The pair confined her to the home and forced her to live in a dog crate for a year, only letting her out periodically.

Mosley and Spencer reportedly forced the victim to live in a padlocked bathroom where she was chained up. The press release states that she was let out of the room when family came over to visit. Later, the victim was allegedly kept in a room with an alarm system so she couldn’t leave. The room was empty, with a bucket instead of a toilet. The victim told authorities that Mosley sexually abused her and struck her with a belt while she was confined. She reportedly gave the pair the slip and escaped on Thursday, May 8, with help from a neighbor.

The Teen Was Not The Only Child In The House

The press release explains that detectives learned a 13-year-old was also at the residence. Both girls were allegedly homeschooled and taken out of regular education years prior. Detectives searched the residence and described the victims’ living conditions as ‘squalid.’

Authorities also noted there were numerous animals at the house, including dogs and chinchillas. Police took Mosley and Spencer into custody at the residence on May 11. The pair faces a long list of charges, including 1st-degree kidnapping, 2nd-degree aggravated assault, and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child – Abuse/Neglect. Mosley was also charged with 1st-degree aggravated sexual assault, 2nd-degree sexual assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child – Sexual Contact.

Authorities are holding both suspects at the Camden County Correctional facility, pending a hearing.