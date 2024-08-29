Couple Accidentally Drive Into River After Shifting Range Rover Into Gear While ‘Fooling Around’

A Philadelphia couple experienced quite a situation after they accidentally shifted their Range Rover into drive, causing the vehicle to roll into the Schuylkill River.

Philadelphia Police Department told PHIL17 the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park. The couple was inside the Range Rover in a parking lot, reportedly “fooling around,” when all of a sudden, the vehicle ended up in the river.

Thankfully, the man and woman were able to get out of the car just before it went into the water.

Authorities confirmed that the couple were not injured in the incident. They also refused medical treatment. Dive teams spent hours trying to get the Range Rover out of the river. Just before 9 a.m., the crews were able to pull the vehicle from the water.

PHIL17 further reported that this is the second time in less than two weeks that a car plunged into the Schuylkill River.

#BREAKING: For the second time in less than 2 weeks, a car has gone into the Schuylkill River off of Kelly Drive. Police say 2 people were rescued from the car, but they’re not injured. The marine unit just arrived on the scene. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/Ju0iSzP1I5 — Alyssa Cristelli (@AlyssaCristelli) August 28, 2024

Emergency crews discovered a vehicle in the river at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 16. Witness to the incident, Anthony Manduzio, told the media outlet that he attempted to help before the police arrived.

“I called 911 and police said they’d be right out, and five minutes went by, and the car still was floating around the pillar,” Manduzio explained. “Now floating to the other side, going towards Girard Ave Bridge.”

Manduzio then said that upon their arrival, police officers quickly sent a diving time to find the search for the vehicle. Emergency crews stated it was difficult to retrieve the vehicle due to the water moving it. The car was finally pulled from the river at around 8:50 a.m.

Police noted that the vehicle’s driver or passengers were not located.

Denver Police Experience Similiar Incident in the South Platte River

Similar to the Philadelphia incidents, the Denver Police Department revealed an Interstate 25 accident that resulted in one vehicle falling into the South Platte River.

KDVR reports that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 on southbound I-25 north of Alameda Avenue. The accident involved three cars, with one leaving the scene.

Denver authorities confirmed the vehicle that fell into the river landed on its side. Its driver, a woman, was able to get out and was sitting on top of the car when authorities arrived on the scene. The department’s water rescue team was able to help her walk to shore. She was then transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.