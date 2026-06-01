Rapper Arrested in Connection to Case From 9 Years Ago

Rapper Stunna Girl found herself back in legal trouble after police arrested her in North Carolina over a court case that dates back nearly a decade.

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The “Pretty Privilege” artist, whose real name is Suzanne Sade Brown, was taken into custody on May 29 after authorities discovered an outstanding failure-to-appear warrant during a traffic stop in Mooresville, North Carolina. Police records, per TMZ, show officers stopped a black-and-white Mercedes before learning that Brown had an active warrant connected to an unresolved criminal case from 2017.

Authorities booked the rapper into the Iredell County Detention Center on the warrant. She did not remain behind bars for long. Records show she secured her release just hours later after posting a $3,500 bond.

Stunna Girl’s Arrest Is Connected To An Old Case

The warrant stems from a 2017 arrest in which prosecutors charged Brown with trespassing and resisting a public officer. Court records indicate she allegedly failed to appear in court multiple times over the years, allowing the case to remain unresolved and leading to the outstanding warrant that triggered her latest arrest.

Police have not disclosed why officers initially stopped the vehicle. Reports state only that the traffic stop led authorities to discover the active warrant.

Despite the arrest, Stunna Girl appeared unfazed after her release.

The rapper quickly returned to social media and even joked about her booking photo after it began circulating online. In a post that gained attention across multiple platforms, she suggested the mugshot could work as an album cover.

The arrest immediately sparked conversation among fans because Stunna Girl’s profile has continued to rise in recent years. The Sacramento-born rapper first broke through with her viral hit “Runway,” which exploded on TikTok. She later expanded her visibility through reality television appearances and a growing online following.

Court records show Brown is scheduled to appear in court on July 28 as the long-running matter moves forward. Whether the nearly nine-year-old case finally reaches a resolution remains to be seen.