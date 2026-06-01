‘Bridgerton’ Star Luke Newton and Girlfriend Antonia Roumelioti’s Relationship Timeline, Explained

Luke Newton may play one of television’s most eligible bachelors on Bridgerton, but off-screen, the actor appears happily coupled up with dancer Antonia Roumelioti.

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As Newton’s star power continues to soar following the success of Bridgerton Season 3, fans have become increasingly curious about the woman who has captured the actor’s heart. While the pair keep much of their romance private, public appearances and social media clues have helped piece together their relationship timeline.

Rumors first surfaced in 2024 when eagle-eyed fans spotted Newton and Roumelioti spending time together. The pair quickly sparked speculation after appearing at several events and sharing moments that suggested they were more than friends.

The relationship gained momentum as Newton’s profile exploded during Bridgerton‘s massive Season 3 promotional tour. While fans eagerly followed the actor’s press appearances, Roumelioti quietly cheered him on behind the scenes.

Luke Newton And Antonia Roumelioti Soon Became Red Carpet Official

The couple made one of their most notable public appearances in June 2024 when they attended the London premiere of Bridgerton Season 3 together. Although they did not make a major red-carpet spectacle of their relationship, their appearance effectively confirmed what fans had already suspected.

Roumelioti works as a professional dancer and has built an impressive career in the entertainment industry. Her credits include performances in major productions and live events, giving the couple a shared understanding of life in the spotlight.

Throughout the second half of 2024, the pair continued to appear together at various events. Fans also noticed occasional glimpses of their relationship through social media posts and public outings. Neither Newton nor Roumelioti has turned their romance into a public spectacle, a strategy that has only increased fan fascination.

By 2025, the relationship appeared stronger than ever. Reports and photographs showed the couple attending industry events together and supporting each other’s careers. Observers noted their relaxed chemistry and low-key approach to fame.

Unlike many celebrity couples who document every milestone online, Newton and Roumelioti have largely avoided oversharing. Instead, they have chosen to keep their relationship grounded while navigating growing public attention.