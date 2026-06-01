1970s The Sylvers Child Star Dead At 64: RIP Foster Sylvers

Foster Sylvers, the former child star who rose to fame with the family R&B group The Sylvers and later launched a successful solo music career, has died at age 64.

Videos by Suggest

His brother, Leon Sylvers III, confirmed the news to TMZ and said Foster died in hospice care after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Multiple outlets reported his death on May 31.

Sylvers became one of the most recognizable young performers of the 1970s. As a member of The Sylvers, he helped turn the family group into one of the decade’s biggest R&B acts. The group scored major hits including “Boogie Fever,” “Hot Line,” and “Fool’s Paradise,” earning comparisons to the Jackson family during their rise to stardom.

Foster Sylvers Had His First Hit Song At 11 Years Old

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on February 25, 1962, Sylvers entered the music business at an unusually young age. He released his self-titled debut album in 1973 when he was only 11 years old. The record featured the hit single “Misdemeanor,” which helped establish him as a child star with crossover appeal.

His career expanded when he joined The Sylvers as a bassist and performer alongside his siblings. The family group released 10 albums during the 1970s and became a fixture on radio and television. Foster also appeared on popular music programs including American Bandstand and Soul Train, further boosting his profile during the era.

He later collaborated with artists including Dynasty and Evelyn “Champagne” King while also pursuing solo projects. His work helped keep his name connected to the R&B and funk scenes long after The Sylvers’ commercial peak.

Following news of his death, family members shared tributes online. His daughter, Erin, posted a message honoring her father and expressed her love for him. Leon Sylvers III said additional family statements would come through their sister, Pat Sylvers.

Foster Sylvers becomes the third member of the musical family to pass away. His brother Edmund died from lung cancer in 2004, while his younger brother Christopher died in 1985 from hepatitis.