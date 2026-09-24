Country Star Says He’s 6 Months Sober After Stepping Away From the Spotlight

Randall King is back on the road after taking five months away from touring to focus on his health, faith and family, and the country singer is opening up about what happened during his time away.

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King recently returned to his home state of Texas to headline the Lee Street Jamboree in Greenville.

During his performance, he told the crowd that his break from touring included checking himself into rehab. He also revealed that he is now six and a half months sober.

@lilyjjoseph I contemplated posting this, but then I realized there is no shame in being real. And I think Randall’s message could touch so many more people than just those who were in the audience tonight. “I think music is the most powerful tool in the world besides prayer.” There’s truly nothing stronger than having God on your side through whatever you’re facing. #RandallKing #countrymusic #faith #powerinprayer #Christian ♬ original sound – Lily Joseph

“I went absent for about five months, cancelled my tour, put myself into rehab. I’m six and a half months sober. But the most important thing to me is that I got my faith back. I got my family back,” he told the crowd.

King also used the opportunity to encourage fans to ask for help when they need it. He acknowledged that the music industry can make it difficult to stay focused on what matters most and said he eventually realized his priorities needed to change.

“I put my career before anything else, and I put myself before anything else. That ‘ol ego had to be put in check,” he said.

The “You In A Honky Tonk” singer first announced in March that he was canceling his tour and stepping away from social media. At the time, King said he had taken a serious look at his life and recognized that changes were necessary.

“It’s easy to get lost in this world. Sometimes you have no idea how deep into it you are until you step back and look,” she wrote. “Over the past couple weeks I’ve dug deep and taken a hard look at areas of my life that need serious attention and change because not only have my choices effected myself, they have affected the people I love the most.”

King said his faith was also a major reason behind his decision to step away.

“My faith comes first and right now I don’t feel right stepping on stage without the confidence that I’m living as the man God has called me to be,” he continued. “For that reason, I’m pausing touring for the time being. I’m actively seeking professional help and focusing on my faith, my health/mental health, and my family.”

Now that he is performing again, King said he is grateful to have another opportunity to make music.